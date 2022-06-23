Charlie Puth & BTS' Jungkook Groove To Beats Of 'Left And Right' In New Teaser; Watch

The South Korean boy band BTS has collaborated with various Award-winning musicians in the past few years. From crooning My Universe with Coldplay to bringing a new version of Butter with Meghan Thee Stallion, the band has given various chart-busting tracks. As BTS members are now also focusing on their individual careers, Jungkook is all set to make the audience groove to his new track Left And Right with Grammy-nominated pop singer Charlie Puth. While the song is scheduled for June 24, the singers recently gave a glimpse of its music video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Charlie Puth recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song with BTS' Jungkook. In the video, the duo could be seen grooving to their new song. While Charlie Puth looked dapper in a white pullover and a green shirt, Jungkook also pulled off two stunning outfits. As he donned a black pullover and a hot pink shirt in another one, fans are going gaga over his looks. Sharing the video, Charlie Puth penned, "Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day."

BTS ARMY react to Left And Right teaser

Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Charlie Puth and Jungkook's collaboration in Left And Right. Soon after the track's preview was released, the microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from fans. A Twitter user wrote, "CAN'T WAIT! Collab of the year is coming LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING," while another one penned, "A few more hours of tedious waiting and we will satisfy our hunger!!! It's going to be a mega resonance!!! JUNGKOOK AND CHARLIE, YOU CUTIES LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING."

CAN'T WAIT!



Collab of the year is coming

LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING



We can’t wait for #LeftandRight by #charlieputh feat. #Jungkook of @BTS_twt — ⇄ Janz Mandrake ⇄ (@10_10_11_1_code) June 23, 2022

A few more hours of tedious waiting and we will satisfy our hunger!!! It's going to be a mega resonance!!!



JUNGKOOK AND CHARLIE, YOU CUTIES 💞💞💞



LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING



We can't wait for #LeftandRight by #CharliePuth @charlieputh feat #Jungkook @BTS_twt — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓐𝓡 🇷🇺𝓜𝓨𝓸𝓾 (@AVRoRA_JKk) June 23, 2022

Twitter saw a separate fanbase for Jungkook's pink outfit in the music video's teaser. A fan shared some stills of the BTS member and penned, "JUNGKOOK FOR LEFT AND RIGHT TEASER IM SCREAMING." Another one wrote, "JUNGKOOK IN PINK HES SO GORGEOUS OMG." One also wrote, "Jungkook in pink looks incredibly good in Left And Right MV Teaser." Here is how others reacted tot eh music video's teaser.

JUNGKOOK FOR LEFT AND RIGHT TEASER IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/NNB8gDFRKU — ً♡ (@archiveforJK) June 23, 2022

JUNGKOOK IN PINK HES SO GORGEOUS OMG?? pic.twitter.com/5EXs5vQByx — hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) June 23, 2022

📸 Jungkook in pink looks incredibly good in Left And Right MV Teaser pic.twitter.com/8G9mSWMCqG — Jungkook SNS (@Jungkook_SNS) June 23, 2022

JUNGKOOK IN PINK I CAN REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/7aId2Hqii5 — ann♡⁷ (@heartsforgoogie) June 23, 2022

Image: Instagram/@charlieputh