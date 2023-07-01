Charlie Puth Hits Out At 'dangerous' Trend Of Singers Being Attacked At Their Concerts

Charlie Puth has shared his views on the recent trend of singers being harassed while performing on stage. This comes after singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini became the latest victim of the trend in question. Prior to Ballerini, singers Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Pink were also subjected to the same.

While Ballerini and Pink addressed the incidents right away on stage, Rexha and Max waited to take to their socials to share their stance on the abrupt ordeal.

The Bebe Rexha incident is what seems to have sparked the trend, with the perpetrator even admitting to the police that he did in fact throw a phone at the singer's face for "fun".

While Pink was not physically injured at her concert, the incident she went through could easily be called morbid.

Charlie Puth speaks out against singers being attacked at their concerts



Singer-songwriter and musician Charlie Puth has spoken out against the trend of attacking and harassing singers at their own concerts. What appeared to spark his impassioned stance on this was the recent incident with Kelsea Ballerini. Calling the absurd trend "disrespectful" and "very dangerous", Puth requested fans to simply enjoy the music at the events.

(Charlie Puth takes a stand against violence against artists at their own concerts | Image: @charlieputh/Twitter)



Puth's official tweet on the matter read, "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini... It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you..."

Kelsea Ballerini is the fourth singer to be attacked at her own concert



Kelsea Ballerini is the fourth and hopefully final artist to be put through this type of ordeal. Ballerini's performance in Boise, Idaho suffered a break when an object was thrown at her on stage. She soon returned after gathering herself and asked fans to speak out and approach security if they felt unsafe.

(Kelsea Ballerini was recently attacked during her concert. Source: Twitter)

Prior to this, it was Pink during whose concert, a fan scattered their mother's ashes on stage leaving her shocked. This 'trend' appears to have started with the Bebe Rexha incident in which she had a phone thrown at her face resulting in a split eyebrow, a black eye and stitches. After her, it was Ava Max who was slapped by a fan on stage who was then dragged off by security. These incidents have truly spelled a security menace for concerts, leaving singers feeling unsafe at their own events.