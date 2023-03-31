Charlie Puth's Tweet Shading Selena Gomez Backfires Amid Hailey Bieber Feud

After Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's feud subsided, Charlie Puth seemingly took a dig at his We Don't Talk Anymore co-singer in a now-deleted tweet. Charlie Puth tweeted, "Attention is about what you think it's about," and was instantly slammed for his comment.

For those unversed, Selena and Charlie sparked dating rumours back in 2016 after their song We Don't Talk Anymore was released. At that time, Selena had split from Justin Bieber, who had started dating his now-wife Hailey Bieber. Charlie later cleared the air about his rumoured romance with Selena in a tweet, which read, "She’s just my friend guys lol relax." Selena also said in the matter, "Before it begins, he is a good one. He is MY FRIEND only lol."

Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez's equation

After Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth collaborated on We Don't Talk Anymore, they were linked up in the media. The Attention singer once revealed in an interview with Billboard that their relationship was short-lived, but quite impactful for him. However, it messed him up and he said, "I'm trying to put this the best way possible. It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into."

Also, after the now-deleted tweet by Charlie Puth, a video surfaced of the singer in which he opened up about his song Attention. He said that "a girl was manipulating him and trying to string him along." Selena's fans believe that Charlie was shading her and were quick to troll him.

In a now deleted tweet Charlie Puth seemingly shades Selena Gomez referring to their song “Attention”.



It was revealed that in 2017 Selena declined Charlie’s sexual advances. pic.twitter.com/vgs0ildYht — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 27, 2023

He further said, "We would be talking in the hotel, she'd be like, 'You wanna sleep over?' I'd be like, Yes, I'm gonna get it in! And then nothing would happen — which is totally fine, but after like the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing."