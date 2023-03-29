Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift At IHeart Music Awards, Calls Her A 'role Model'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently gave a heartfelt tribute to Taylor Swift during the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Taylor Swift won the Innovator Award at the ceremony, and many established artists from the music industry commented on her legacy. Selena Gomez, who is popular for being Taylor Swift’s friend, also spoke during the ceremony.

While talking about Swift, Gomez gave high praise to the artist. She said that Swift can carry and express her experiences greatly. The Only Murders in the Building star said that Swift’s artistic expression is not learned, but inherently exists within her.

“She can represent what she’s walking through so well,” said the Calm Down singer. She added, “She’s a role model. I don’t think that’s something you sign up for; I just think it’s something you inherently have inside of you, and I think that’s Taylor.” Check out Selena Gomez's tribute to Taylor Swift below:

Selena Gomez speaking on Taylor Swift in the past

Selena Gomez has been vocal about her friendship with the I Knew You Were Trouble singer. Back in 2020, Gomez told the WSJ that they keep their relationship relatively private. However, Swift has been there for Gomez through various tumultuous times in her life.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first became friends in 2008 when Selena was dating Nick Jonas while Swift was dating Joe Jonas. They still give appearances together after almost 15 years. Previously in July 2022, Selena Gomez posted a picture of herself hugging Swift during her 30th birthday celebration.