Chris Brown 'humbly Declines' Fans' Wish To Witness Him And Usher In A 'Verzuz' Battle

Recently, Twitterati got into an interesting discussion about having a Verzuz battle between singer Chris Brown and American songwriter Usher. Fans took to their social media handles to express their wish of witnessing the two singers competing in a musical face-off on the show. Reacting to the social media furore, Chris Brown took to his Instagram handle to ‘humble decline’ fans request. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Chris' reaction to battle news:

Chris Brown mentioned that he could do a ‘Face-off’ feature alone and is currently ‘busy doing nothing’. Chris Brown recently shared a video, which features the singer performing to a song. In the caption, Brown wrote that he is ‘not in competition with nobody but himself’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

How fans reacted:

This a tough 1. Usher music hit my soul, but so does Chris. They really not even the right competition tbh. Chris more new school and usher old school ðŸ¤·ðŸ¾‍â™€ï¸ but I do have more favs from #Usher than #ChrisBrown https://t.co/ND2UIhZdwc — Alicia raquel (@HrH_MeMe) July 27, 2020

I love Chris Brown and all, but come on, USHER??? Ya'll need to stop this. Do you know who Usher is!!??? #ChrisBrown — Tebogo CershaðŸ‡ (@Tebby11) July 27, 2020

Chris Brown will not.. wait.. CANNOT beat usher in a #verzuzbattle .. Let’s not pretend like Usher didn’t birth Chris please ehn.. Just cos Chris has an album with 100 songs don’t mean shit.. I know Chris is super talented and I’m a fan but Usher will always be his school father! — Nenye ðŸŒ¹ (@sheislolade) July 27, 2020

On the professional front:

Brown signed with Jive Records in 2004 and released his self-titled debut studio album the following year, which went on to become certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Brown became the first male artist since 1997 to have his debut single top the chart after his first single Run It! secured its position at the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The singer's last song was released in 2018, called Beat Shazam. Meanwhile, Usher rose to fame in the late 1990s with the release of his second album My Way, which spawned his first U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one single song, Nice & Slow. He was established as one of the best-selling musical artists of the 2000s decade after Confessions, which sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide.

