Kunal Kemmu Says Actor's Future Isn't Determined By Box-office Collections In OTT Releases

With the Coronavirus lockdown, the theatres have been temporarily shut down. As films and TV shows gradually return to their shooting schedules, theatres still remain closed. With the uncertainty of returning to theatres, many films have opted for a digital release. Among many others, Kunal Kemmu's comedy flick titled Lootcase is also set for a digital release. In an interview with a news daily, the Abhay actor opened up about the advantages of a direct digital release.

Kunal Kemmu on films headed directly for digital releases

Talking about digital releases in his interview, Kunal Kemmu pointed out that the box-office collections pressure is relieved when the film is released digitally. He said that the box-office collection determines the future of an actor in the industry but that is not the case when it comes to digital releases. Lootcase was announced along with a bunch of other big releases by an OTT platform.

However, the release announcement did not even feature Kunal Kemmu's name or Vidyut Jammwal whose film Khuda Hafiz is releasing as well. Talking about the same, the actor said that it is not a 'level playing field'. Adding that he does not want to blame anyone, he further said that people will at least listen if he starts talking about it.

Kunal had previously revealed in an interview that he has left Mumbai for work after months and will be shooting in Nasik for 10 days. Adding that he was shooting for the show before the lockdown, he said that the makers have taken utmost precautions and stated that shooting regulations are being followed. The actor further said that every one of them took tests before they left Mumbai.

Kunal Kemmu clarified that they will all be tested once again after the shoot. He revealed that he had a deep discussion with wife Soha Ali Khan before he left. The actor further said that he had to leave because it is work and it has to be done.

About Lootcase

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase will be released on July 31, 2020. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film stars Rasika Duggal, Ranveer Shorey, Vijay Raaz, and Gajraj Rao. The plot of the film revolves around Nandan Kumar who comes across a suitcase full of cash. With no details about the suitcase, Nandan now has to make a choice between keeping it and turning it in.

