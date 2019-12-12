Chris Brown's Slickest Looks From His Recent Instagram Pictures

Chris Brown is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actor. Born in Tappahannock, Virginia, he was involved in his church choir and several local talent shows from a young age. Chris is known for his unique style and his sick dance moves. The singer also released his album Indigo this year where he collaborated with Drake, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj and more. Chris is also known for his dapper dressing style which suits his persona well. Let's take a look at some of his slickest looks.

Also read: How The Weeknd's New Album 'Chapter VI' Compares To His Older Ones

In this street look, Chris wore a denim jacket along with a black t-shirt. In the caption, the singer also reflected on how far he has come in life and expresses his gratitude. Chris can also be seen rocking a full beard with a Supreme hat.

Also read: The Weeknd Releases The Official Music Video For His Latest Single, Heartless

Chris is one of the most popular rappers and is known for his distinctive style. The artist, time and again, keeps experimenting with his fashion game. We often see stars dyeing their hair quite a few times, but Chris is known for dyeing his hair multiple times, with multiple colours. Surprisingly, fans also follow him for his quirky choice of footwear.

Rappers are popular for donning varsity jackets and gigantic chains. In this look, Chris can be seen rocking the same. What's remarkable is that the singer does it quite effortlessly.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.