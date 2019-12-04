The Weeknd Releases The Official Music Video For His Latest Single, Heartless

The Weeknd has just released the official music video for his latest hit single, Heartless which features the Canadian singer himself and his partner in crime for the video is the St. Louis MC, Metro Boomin. He has released the official video today on his Youtube handle and it appears that The Weeknd has changed his looks for the theme of the video. The video revolves around the two rappers, all dressed up perfectly for a crazy night at a never-sleeping casino. The video has managed to get more than 2.7 million views just hours after being premiered. Read more to know about the official music video of Heartless by The Weeknd.

Heartless Music Video

The Weeknd has never disappointed his fans, and Heartless is the proof of just that. The Hills singer is seen in a full red suit with a huge pair of glasses in the visually and aesthetically pleasing music video. The first frame of the song shows the singers risking stacks at a very fancy casino while having the time of their lives. The visuals of the song start blending in with each other by the end of the song in order to give it a psychedelic look. The lyrics of the song start indicating the singer’s discomfort after taking some psychedelics which later causes the singer to leave the jazzy environment and run away from it. The video has started a wave of great XO fan comments which seem to show their love for the new video.

Living for these visuals and aesthetics. proud of ya🧡⚡✨ pic.twitter.com/iaYppok4bK — Z-venom (@here4bardi) December 3, 2019

