Chris Rock Set To Open For Busta Rhymes' "Extinction Level 2: The Wrath Of God" Album

Chris Rock is all set to headline Busta Rhymes' new album titled “Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God". The rapper had pushed the release of the album several times and now the album is finally out. Chris Rock, along with Rakim and Pete Rock, will be seen in the opening intro of Busta Rhymes' new album Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God. However, this is not the first time Chris has lent his support to rap songs. The legend has been a huge supporter of the rap culture and in the past has graced his presence in a number of songs.

Chris Rock set to open for Busta Rhymes

Chris Rock was the one who initially announced the arrival of the music album on Monday. The comedian put out a Youtube video in which he can be seen having a gala time as he announces the arrival of Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God album. According to HipHop DX, Chris Rock will be joined by a number of artist this Friday. The fleet of artists includes the likes of Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Rapsody and Kendrick Lamar. Thus, fans are looking forward to watching the artists together for the album.

Chris Rock's love for hip hop songs has been a long affair as the comedian has always supported such artists since a long time. Some of Chris Rock’s hip hop songs include Rather You Than Me by Rick Ross, which came out in 2017. Chris played a vital role in the song and was praised for it. Chris Rock's hip hop song also dates back to the ’90s when the comedian featured in a parody song. The trailer for CB4 saw Chris jovially mocking the members of N.W.A and thus creating parody images of them in the video. Chris Rock's songs also include some commercial rap songs like Ludacris’s Theatre of Mind that came out in 2008. Chris featured for a short time in the popular song.

