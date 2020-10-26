Where Was 'The Witches' Filmed? Check Out Anne Hathaway-starrer's Filming Location

The Witches is a dark comedy film by Robert Zemeckis. The film is based on the popular novel by Roald Dahl that was originally published in 1983. The Witches is the second adaptation of the classic novel, the first of which was released in 1990. The Witches features Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles where Chris Rock is the narrator in the movie. The movie was released on HBO Max on October 22nd while is saw a theatrical release on October 28 at select locations as well. Read on to know where was The Witches filmed?

ALSO READ| Where Is Dream Home Makeover Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Netflix Show

Where was The Witches filmed?

According to hnentertainment.com and IMDb, The Witches filming locations 2020 included the principal location of Alabama, Georgia. Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in Hertfordshire. Virginia Water Lake in Surrey, England.

Alabama, Georgia

Filming of The Witches was set up in Alabama, Georgia in the rural town of Demopolis in Alabama, which is unlike the original novel that was based in England and Norway. The main protagonist in the 2020 adaptation of The Witches features an African American boy instead of the Norwegian-British boy like in the original novel. While the movie was majorly shot at the Warner Bros Studios itself.

ALSO READ| Anne Hathaway Surprises Fans By Patiently Sitting For Prosthetic Session For 'The Witches'

Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in Hertfordshire, England

The Witches location includes Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden. The studio is located at Watford in the southwest of Hertfordshire, England. The Warner Bros. Studios which was formerly known as Leavesden Film Studios is famous for sets of Hogwarts, Sherlock Holmes movie and many others.

Virginia Water Lake in Surrey, England

It is a man-made lake in Surrey, England. According to IMDb, the location was one of the areas where the film was shot. The man-made lake lies on the southern edge of Windsor Great Park.

ALSO READ| Anne Hathaway's Character Looks Promising In 'The Witches' Remake Trailer

Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, released in 1983. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. The set in a small town in Alabama. It showcases the life of Charlie Hansen, an 8-year-old orphan, who lives with his grandmother named Agatha Hansen. She is, however, a witch hunter and an old nemesis of Grand High Witch. Charlie's life changes when he comes across the witch whose only goal is to turn all the children into mice so that they could be exterminated from life.

ALSO READ| 'Witches Are Real!': Anne Hathaway Hatches The Evil Plan In 'The Witches' Trailer; Watch

Promo Image courtesy: The Witches trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.