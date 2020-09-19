Chris Rock Diagnosed With Non-verbal Learning Disorder, Says 'can Understand Just Words'

Chris Rock recently opened up about his limitation in understanding communication done non-verbally. The actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder. He also explained the gravity of the condition and revealed that he is now committed to seven hours of therapy every week which is also helping him work on his childhood traumas.

Chris Rock diagnosed with Nonverbal Learning disorder

American comedian Chris Rock in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter revealed that he was diagnosed with Non-verbal learning disorder. The comedian told the portal that the condition affects his relationships with others as he has challenges in grasping non-verbal signals in social situations. He further revealed that he gave a nine-hour series of cognitive tests this year before he was diagnosed with NVLD.

The actor-comedian tried to explain to the portal the gravity of his condition and told them that all he understands are the words. Chris further told the portal that while those things help him in writing jokes, they are not that great for one-on-one relationships and communications. He told the portal that he has tremendous difficulty in understanding non-verbal signals.

Chris Rock further explained that some 80 percent of communication is nonverbal and all he understands are the words, which until now, have made his life uncomfortable. He further told the portal that any time anyone responds to him in a negative way, he would think that it had to do with who they think he is. But now Chris realises that it was him, and a lot of it was him, he told the portal.

The comedian also told the portal that now he is seeking help from two therapists. The comedian is trying to understand and make sense of his limitations and the toll that childhood trauma has taken on him. He revealed to the portal that he would joke about these things and thought that he was over his traumas.

He further told the portal that he jokes and laughed about these things so much that it gave way to a sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. The sitcom narrated the childhood experiences of Chris Rock and showed the part of his life where his parents were busy working and left him in charge of his siblings. His siblings in the show were characters who were more confident than him.

The actor told the media portal that when he made the show, he thought he was actually over his childhood traumas because he could laugh about it then. However, he realises that on contrary the reality was that the pain and fear that it brought him, he was experiencing it every day.

Image credits: Chris Rock Instagram

