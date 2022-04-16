Coachella 2022: Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Shirtless Performance On Song 'Peaches'

At the Coachella 2022, the pop sensation Justin Bieber went shirtless in front of the audience. The 28--year-old musician made an appearance on stage when R&B crooner Daniel Caesar was already there, confirming that he would perform for the audience. Daniel and Justin performed a rendition of their song Peaches, which was featured on Justin's album Justice last year. The STAY singer was wearing earrings and a baseball cap. He was seen earlier in the evening walking through the carnival with a tank top and a scarlet PVC jacket.

There was no official information on Bieber's presence at the Coachella but for the past week, rumours have circulated that Bieber might return to Coachella this weekend; the singer delivered on those rumours, bringing his sweet voice to the stage while wearing a backwards Phillies cap, no shirt, and low-slung sweatpants. Several fans demanded that Justin be the headliner for next year's Coachella.

The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia were revealed as this year's Coachella headliners

The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia were revealed as this year's Coachella headliners earlier this month, replacing Kanye West on Sunday night. The Weeknd and the members of Swedish Mafia, which include Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso have a working relationship, having collaborated on the smash single Moth To A Flame together. It's unknown how the headlining concert will operate, such as whether one performs after the other or if they will swap off, but it is reported that The Weeknd's portion will likely be shorter due to the time constraints, according to Daily Mail. The Weeknd performed at Coachella for the first time in 2012, and then again three years later in 2015. In 2018, he co-headlined the festival with Beyonce and iconic rapper Eminem.

Harry Styles performed a live debut of his record-breaking hit As It Was

In the meanwhile, Harry Styles performed a live debut of his record-breaking hit As It Was as well as live debuts of new tunes Boyfriends and Late Night Talking during his 18-song set. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Disclosure, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Big Sean, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, 21 Savage and legendary composer Danny Elfman are also expected to perform, in addition to the headliners.

Image: @coachella/Twitter