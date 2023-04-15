Coachella 2023 Day 1: Becky G, Blink-182 Perform At The Valley Music And Arts Festival

Coachella 2023 has begun and this iconic music festival will take place on two weekends. On day 1 of the Coachella festival, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny will be headlining the event. Meanwhile, several other stars like Becky G, Burna Boy, Gorillaz, and others performed to add some more joy to the sun-soaked celebrations.

On the first day of Coachella, attendees of the music festival were in for a surprise as Blink-182 reunited. Doechii performed at the music festival the earliest and brought a healthy crowd to the stage. Also, security guards have been passing out wristband with lights ahead of Bad Bunny's performance at the night.

Apart from Doechii, DannyLux performed at the Coachella while fans showered love on him. Adding to the list, Gabriels, Wet Leg, Becky G, Burna Boy, and Blink-182 artists including Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus, among others performed till now at the Coachella. Take a look at the inside photos of Coachella 2023.

All roads lead to the desert. Watch @gorillaz on the Coachella livestream now on @YouTube, brought to you by #FastX @TheFastSaga pic.twitter.com/8XpuPpfuiD — Coachella (@coachella) April 15, 2023

Artists performing at Coachella 2023

The three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny will be headlining the first day of Coachella and fans are waiting for his performance at night. The artist is well-known for his hit tracks and campaigns for LGBTQ+ Rights. Becky G was special guest at Coachella last year, but now she performed her first official set. Blondie will also make Coachella debut this year to inspire a whole new generation with their music.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy returned to Coachella for the second time. Earlier, he performed in 2019. His latest album titled Love, Damini was a massive hit and fans were highly anticipating his performance. Not to forget, Pusha T and Metro Bloomin also performed at the Coachella music festival.