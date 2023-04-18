Coachella 2023 Day 3: Frank Ocean, Ali Sethi, Jackson Wang Perform At The Musical Festival

The third day of the Coachella 2023 music festival ended last night at the Empire Polo Field in California's Indio. Coachella day three was headlined by singer Frank Ocean, while artists such as Bjork, Glorilla, Jackson Wang, and others performed at the event. Will Smith's daughter Willow also performed at the Coachella music festival.

The first weekend of Coachella came to a conclusion with the much-anticipated performance of Frank Ocean, who released his last album in 2016. Coachella has shared videos of the performances of the artists including Ali Sethi with Raja Kumari, Romy, Latto, Weyes Blood, Rae Sremmurd, Kali Uchis, and more. Check out the videos below:

More about Coachella 2023

The firsy day of Coachella music festival was headlined by Bad Bunny while the second day was headlined by the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The last day of the weekend was headlined by Frank Ocean and the lineup of Sunday was quite promising. Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella 2023 music festival. Even Diplo was spotted grooving to the Punjabi beats of Diljit's song.