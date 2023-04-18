Coachella 2023 Day 3: Frank Ocean, Ali Sethi, Jackson Wang Perform At The Musical Festival

Quick links:
Image: @jacksonwang852g7/Instagram
The third day of the Coachella 2023 music festival ended last night at the Empire Polo Field in California's Indio. Coachella day three was headlined by singer Frank Ocean, while artists such as Bjork, Glorilla, Jackson Wang, and others performed at the event. Will Smith's daughter Willow also performed at the Coachella music festival.
The first weekend of Coachella came to a conclusion with the much-anticipated performance of Frank Ocean, who released his last album in 2016. Coachella has shared videos of the performances of the artists including Ali Sethi with Raja Kumari, Romy, Latto, Weyes Blood, Rae Sremmurd, Kali Uchis, and more. Check out the videos below:
#FrankOcean performing Thinking Bout You.— Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) April 18, 2023
Explain to me why this couldn't be streamed.#FRANKCHELLA #Coachella #COACHELLA2023 #CoachellaOnYouTube pic.twitter.com/NUbrFlDii1
Los grandiosos @lfcoficial pic.twitter.com/SSIiCRtrr7— Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023
Put on a festival in your own home this weekend. Watch @GloTheofficial on the Coachella livestream now, brought to you by @Verizon – https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/5o40ln2Z4O— Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023
Insane for that @paristexasUSA pic.twitter.com/VisokPom5v— Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023
Lost in the laboratory @TheDoLaB pic.twitter.com/MJSOti23Zy— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
.@PorterRobinson B2B this guy pic.twitter.com/5deemA60zS— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Bunny ears or loop, swoop, and pull? https://t.co/uIH8lAFslO— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
.@pierrebourne to be wild— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Tune in for Sahara sets all day on the Coachella livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/2n0epVtQJp
Whole @Latto energy 🔥— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Feel your desert best with @NYXCosmetics. Watch the Coachella livestream now on @YouTube – https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/NZLrD5Vby0
🫶 @romyromyromy pic.twitter.com/qnEDJnkNi6— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Good to see you again @KALIUCHIS @tylerthecreator pic.twitter.com/zHKnZumIKG— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
.@JacksonWang852 & @ciara got ‘em losing control— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Tune in for more surprises on the Coachella livestream on @YouTube at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/gEsB7iKTu2
🙏 @KALIUCHIS @tylerthecreator @omarapollo @DonToliver pic.twitter.com/QYY1s0nTDW— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Real crowd pleasers @RaeSremmurd pic.twitter.com/PDxKPkWZAG— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Not enough DJs @2manydjsTour pic.twitter.com/MIQmiQpTh0— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
.@followthefishtv + @chrislake = 💥— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Music brings family together. Tune in to every stage live, brought to you by #FASTX – https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/f6fMkDoipe
On fire for @cannonstheband 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p4StBGdATy— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Felt like a movie @dominicfike pic.twitter.com/eYWsGshF97— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Mojave was the spot @OfficialWillow @jaden pic.twitter.com/jqZdOYaz72— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
Ballroom extravaganza @DPRIAN_ @_DPRLIVE pic.twitter.com/9hJ3eoaGX8— Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2023
The firsy day of Coachella music festival was headlined by Bad Bunny while the second day was headlined by the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The last day of the weekend was headlined by Frank Ocean and the lineup of Sunday was quite promising. Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella 2023 music festival. Even Diplo was spotted grooving to the Punjabi beats of Diljit's song.