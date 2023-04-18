Coachella 2023: BLACKPINK, Diljit Dosanjh, Bad Bunny; Artists Who Made History

Music festival Coachella concluded its first weekend with headline performances from Latin singer Bad Bunny, K-pop group BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. Other than that, the annual music event also saw the attendance of various artists like Becky G, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh and many more. This year’s Coachella also marked a lot of firsts for the artists performing.

Diljit Dosanjh: First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella

Singer Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. Diljit Dosanjh performed his hit tracks like Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Laembadgini, and more. Diljit wore a black Punjabi kurta and tamba for his performance. Even American DJ Diplo was spotted grooving on the beats of his Punjabi songs in the crowd.

BLACKPINK: First Korean act to headline Coachella

The girl group BLACKPINK returned to the Coachella stage four years after their last performance. While they made their debut at the annual event in 2019, the group went on to headline the event this year. The quartet performed several of their popular hits like Pink Venom, Shut Down and more. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose also went on to perform their solo songs.

Bad Bunny: First Latin singer to lead Coachella

Bad Bunny achieved a milestone by becoming the first Latin American artist to lead Coachella. The singer-rapper gave a high-energetic performance for two hours crooning his hit songs like Después de la Playa and Yo Perreo Sola. He started his show with a clip honouring previous headliners. He is also hitting headlines for his rumoured romance with Kendall Jenner, who supported him at the music festival.