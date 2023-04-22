Coachella 2023 Weekend 2: Diljit Dosanjh Prepares For His Performance

Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella 2023 weekend one and made history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the music festival. The singer brought the vibe of Punjab on the stage and wore a traditional kurta and tamba to showcase his true Indian culture. After his previous power-packed performance, Diljit is gearing up for his second weekend's performance on April 22.

The Jatt Da Pyar singer shared a few photos on his Instagram stories where he can be seen preparing for his second Coachella performance. In the first photo, the singer-actor can be seen interacting with his crew and discussing about his upcoming Coachella performance. In the second photo, he can be seen sporting a casual outfit.

Diljit wore a white T-shirt that had Coachella printed on it. He further paired it with a black shorts, white shoes and a cap. In the last photo, the Born to Shine singer can be seen making a hand gesture and by the look it seemed that he was explaining something to his team. Check the photos below.

After Diljit Dosanjh's first Coachella performance went viral, people are anticipating to watch him groove on his songs on the Coachella 2023 second weekend. Even American DJ danced to the bhangra beats in the crowd. Later, they were spotted chatting at the backstage. Diljit shared a couple of photos of himself with Diplo on his Instagram handle. Take a look at the post below:

Who will be performing on Coachella Day 2 of second weekend?

As per the lineup, Flo Mili, Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Musa Masa, Remi Wolf, Diljit Dosanjh, SOFI TUKKER, boygenius, and Rosalia will be performing. More names include The Kid LAROI, Labrinth, BLACKPINK and Calvin Harris, among others. The day two of Coachella 2023 second weekend will again be headlined by BLACKPINK and fans are awaiting their performance on the main stage.