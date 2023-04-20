Diljit Dosanjh, Diplo Bond Over 'meethe Ladoo' After Coachella | WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh, who became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella over the weekend, shared a bromance video with American DJ Diplo on his Instagram handle. In the video, the duo can be seen feeding each other Indian sweets like laddoo and kaju katli. The Born To Shine singer captioned his post, "Ley Bai @diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae (Take it brother @diplo Now he is my brother)."

In the clip, Diljit Dosanjh wore a green printed shirt teamed with grey trousers and red turban. Meanwhile, Diplo sported a casual outfit and opted for black T-shirt. The video opened with the DJ holding a kaju katli and the Ikk Kudi singer with a laddoo. At the same time, the two fed each other the sweets and Diplo was seen relishing on the laddoo.

Soon after Diljit made the post, the music producer took to the comments to post his reaction. He commented, "Mithe laddo, Mithe beats," while the Jatt Da Pyaar singer replied, "Oh Balle Jatta." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Please tell me they’re going to collaborate together that would be awesome," while another fan commented, "Diplojeet." Check out the post below.

Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh dressed in a black Punjabi Kurta and Tamba performed on the songs Born To Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Proper Patola, and Laembadgini, among others at the Coachella 2023 music festival. After his much-anticipated performance, he shared BTS photos leading up to his Coachella performance. In the first photo, he was seen performing on the stage in front of a jam-packed crowd.

In the next photos, he flaunted his traditional attire paired with a pair of yellow gloves and sneakers. Some of others photos showed his background dancers getting ready for the performance. In the last, he shared a photo with Diplo, in which the two were spotted having a conversation at the backstage. Check out the post below.

Diljit Dosanjh will again be seen performing at the Coachella music festival next weekend. He is also gearing up for his film titled Chamkila. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.