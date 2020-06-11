Coachella And Stagecoach Music Festivals Cancelled For The Year Fearing COVID 19 Spike

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most happening events of the year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event was first shifted from March 2020 to October 2020 since the gathering of a huge crowd was forbidden. However, now the official team has announced that Coachella and Stagecoach stand cancelled for the year 2020.

Read Music Festival, Barbecue Championship Postponed In Memphis

Coachella and Stagecoach cancelled

A leading international portal recently revealed that Coachella Valley Music Festival and Stagecoach have been cancelled for the year to avoid large gatherings amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation that hosts Coachella every year has officially stated that it will not be hosting the event this time around. The organisation's public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser called off Coachella and Stagecoach on Wednesday, both of which happen at Empire Polo Club in Indio every year. He released a statement expressing his concern over reports that suggest the COVID-19 situation will probably get worse in fall.

Also read Lawsuit: Ultra Refuses Refunds For Canceled Music Festival

Dr. Cameron Kaiser also added that events like Coachella and Stagecoach fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which is only expected to resume once there is a definite treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. He also said that under the current circumstances, he is not comfortable with such a large scale event, adding that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the impact the event can have on people. He added that the first priority is always the health of the community.

The event industry is one of the most gravely affected sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The manager of both the music festivals has been contemplating if the event will come back to its full capacity in the year 2021. Every year, this event happens at the beginning of the summer almost as a tradition. In the past, events like Lollapalooza in Chicago, Summerfest in Milwaukee, and Levitation in Austin were cancelled due to health concerns. The industry is expected to go through more losses by the time it reopens since there is no certainty when things would normalise.

Read 'Coachella' To 'The Bachelorette'; Hollywood Hits Pause Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Also read Coachella 2020 Cancelled: Fans Express Disappointment Over Not Seeing Frank Ocean Live

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.