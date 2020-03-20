'Coachella' To 'The Bachelorette'; Hollywood Hits Pause Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has had major implications on the well-being of the world. People are quickly adopting social distancing and even celebrities are encouraging their fans to stay indoors and adopt self-quarantine. With all of this, the Coronavirus pandemic is also heavily affecting the Hollywood industry. Amid the outbreak, the industry had to hit pause on multiple shows and events including Coachella, MET Gala 2020, and The Bachelorette.

How the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting Hollywood

Coachella

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the official social media account of Coachella announced the postponing of the event. They added that this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty and urged everyone to follow the issued guidelines. They further announced that Coachella is now scheduled to take place on October 9,10, 11 and October 16,17,18.

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's season 16 featuring Clare Crawley decided not to begin filming amid the Coronavirus pandemic fears. The channel's official statement confirmed that there have been no instances of COVID-19 among any of their staff and said that the health of their cast and crew continues to be their top priority. As for The Bachelor Summer Games, nothing solid has been decided yet.

MET Gala 2020

The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently announced the shut down of the museum for public viewing. Just days after this announcement, they revealed that the MET Gala will be postponed over coronavirus pandemic fears. The Gala was scheduled to happen on May 4, 2020.

Glastonbury Music Festival

On March 18, the official handle of the Glastonbury Music festival announced that they are cancelling the show for the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 fears. The statement also confirmed the return of the show to the UK in the year 2021. The 2020 festival was supposed to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Glastonbury Music Festival.

Saturday Night Live and other shows

The makers of SNL announced on March 16 that they are halting the production for season 45 of the comedy sketch series amid the virus outbreak. NBC and CBS suspended two of their Late Night Shows which includes Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. The Morning Show makers also announced that they would be going on a two-week hiatus amid the Coronavirus fears.

