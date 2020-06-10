Coachella 2020 Cancelled: Fans Express Disappointment Over Not Seeing Frank Ocean Live

Recent reports have confirmed that this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic. AEG, the company that organises the festival, commonly known as Coachella, recently revealed to the media that the music festival will come back but this year. The news has gotten a mixed reaction from fans.

Also Read | Travis Scott hopes to rekindle his relationship with Kylie Jenner after their split

Also Read | Billie Eilish's photos with Travis Scott and other artists; Check out

#Coachella has been canceled for 2020 and will return April 2021 🎡 pic.twitter.com/DAgkrQwmHJ — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) June 10, 2020

Coachella is usually held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. This year artists like Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Flume, Disclosure, Thom Yorke and Lana Del Rey were announced to perform live at the music festival. The widely anticipated music and art festival usually takes place over two weekends and was supposed to happen in the month of April. This got further postponed to October because COVID-19 situation was not getting better. Coachella 2020 has now been cancelled and fans expressed mixed reactions about this decision of the organisers online.

Also Read | Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish sign open letter to NYC Governor to repeal 50-A

Fans disappointed as they won't see Frank Ocean Perform live

Many of the fans were seen disappointed and angry that would not be able to see their favourite artist perform live. Others were disappointed as many of them had booked tickets for the first time. Many of the tweets were addressed to Frank Ocean who has shown to be a favourite on Twitter. Some fans posted memes and gifs about how much they were missing seeing Frank Ocean perform live.

Also Read | Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' dominates Billboard Chart

Me rn because I’m not going to be able to see Frank Ocean at #Coachella anymore pic.twitter.com/WLRtKALhbC — cris (@thatdoodcris) June 10, 2020

Being reminded that Frank ocean is slipping right through our hands AGAIN. Thank you #Coachella pic.twitter.com/rtuAOLpcVr — Dylan (@drbiby) June 10, 2020

Some of the people seemed happy as Coachella 2020 was cancelled pointing out that the music festival due to political reasons. They also pointed out that they were happy Ariana Grande's performance had been cancelled as well. Some were simply happy as they didn't like the music festival in the first place.

One fan shared a funny meme about Coachella 2020 that came out of the Avengers movie.

A similar wave of reactions that most of the people on Twitter mentioned was that they were happy that it was cancelled as they would have time to hit the gym. One of the fans said how they have enough time to work on their fitness and show up for Coachella next year'. Many others seemed to have similar reactions.

the way i have 7 months to get abs for coachella... gods timing is always right 😌 pic.twitter.com/45V8qnGc9G — Michael Medrano 👽🛸 (@michaelxmedrano) March 10, 2020

Me pretending to be upset about Coachella being postponed but being secretly happy cause i have 6 more months to slack on my workout plan 🤡



pic.twitter.com/KcuTONRMSb — Lily (@LilyNotLilian) March 10, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Coachella's and Frank Ocean's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.