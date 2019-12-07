Cody Simpson Hints At Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

A musical collaboration with Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus is not a far-fetched idea according to Cody Simpson. The 22-year-old musician weighed in on the possibility at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, California on Thursday, December 5.

"Yeah definitely. We're looking at it," he exclusively told a reputable news website while walking the red carpet and talking about his upcoming album. He and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer have been seeing each other for a few months now. "We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It's going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar."

The “Golden Thing” singer estimated that his album should debut in 2020. "Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year," he said.

Simpson and Cyrus sparked romance rumors in early October, less than two weeks after news of her split from reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter broke. The artists have been packing on the PDA ever since and even celebrated Thanksgiving together. The 26-year old's divorce case with Liam Hemsworth has not reached a conclusion yet. Hemsworth filed for divorce less than two weeks after the couple’s separation was announced — less than a year into their marriage. Liam and Miley have not seen each other since August and will meet directly at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on January 21, 2020.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus also spent Thanksgiving together. Simpson won Australia’s first “Masked Singer” competition in October. He also released “Golden Thing,” in mid-October, which is supposed to have been written for the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

The 26-yr-old singer took to Instagram in late-October and shared a number of photos of the couple getting ready for Halloween. Simpson dressed up as Billy Idol, the “Rebel Yell” singer while Miley dressed up as Idol’s former lover, Perri Lister.

