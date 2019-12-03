Miley Cyrus Songs From The Hanna Montana Era For Kids To Jam On

Recently, the teen sensation Miley Cyrus celebrated her 27th birthday a few days ago and her fans can't help but reminisce her old Hanna Montana days. Here are some of the best songs by Miley's alter ego Hanna Montana that were popular amongst the kids and the teens during the 90s. Hanna Montana was a Disney's popular series which aired for four seasons, last airing on January 2011. Coming January, the show would be completing 9 years since it last aired its final episode. the show was a big hit and was a milestone in Miley's career starring Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchel Musso playing the lead roles. Take a look at some of Miley Cyrus's songs from the Hanna Montana era that the current generation kids would even like to jam on and even for those who had never heard about the pop singer could get hooked on to these songs.

Top Miley Cyrus songs from Hanna Montana

The Best of both worlds

The song is the anthem of the teen series Hanna Montana that aired between 2006-2011. The song reached no. 92 spot on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 list and even reached the 17th position on the Irish single charts in 2006. The song describes about the joys and troubles of a teen and could relate with everybody who intends to find the balance between limelight and their personal space.

Climb

The Climb is a song that Miley Cyrus performed for her 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie. The song was written by Jessi Alexander and Jon Mabe, and produced by John Shanks. The song Climb is a country-pop ballad and was Miley's first song to be released on country radio. The song was very well received by critics and was a commercial success.

One in a million

One in a Million was actually a song by German artist Sandy Mölling which was covered by Miley Cyrus for her show Hanna Montana's second season's soundtrack. The song reached at no. 12 spot on the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles list and no. 96 on the U.S. Billboard Pop 100 list.

He Could Be the One

The song He Could Be the One was released in 2009 and was also featured on Episode 18 of Hannah Montana show's third season. This single also managed to find a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at number 10 on the music charts. The song was co-written by American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi.

Let's Get Crazy

The song was released in 2009 as a promotional song for the film titled Hannah Montana: The Movie. The song Let's Get Crazy reached number 57 position on U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 list and at no. 26 positions on the Canadian Hot 100 list. The song's thumping techno vibe may remind some of Gwen Stefani's songs and is rightfully an invitation on the dance floor.

