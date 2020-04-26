COVID-19: Lata Mangeshkar Praises Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Appeals People To Stay Home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday in his televised address over the coronavirus situation in the state appealed people to stay home and said that he will review the lockdown situation after May 3. Praising his address, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar said that the Maharashtra CM has been taking 'commendable' steps.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Hello. Today the Honorable Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said about today's situation of Maharashtra and the steps which our government is taking is truly commendable. People of the Sarva Dharma should join our Chief Minister together. Praying again, stay safe at home." [sic]

नमस्कार.आज महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री माननीय उद्धव ठाकरे जी ने महाराष्ट्र की आज की परिस्थिति के बारे में जो कहा और जो कदम हमारी सरकार उठा रही है वो सचमें सराहनीय है.सर्व धर्म के लोगों को एक होकर हमारे मुख्यमंत्री जी का साथ देना चाहिए.एक बार फिरसे बिनती है ,घरमें रहें सुरक्षित रहें — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 26, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray declares 'Won't resume trains in Maharashtra', adds 'lockdown is working'

The Chief Minister said that India will win against the corona battle not through "medicine but with discipline and patience". "We will defeat corona even before the availability of a vaccine," he added.

Thackeray urged the Centre to send pulses and other essential grains to Maharashtra in view of the lockdown situation. Extending good wishes to people on the occasion of Ramzan, Akshay Tritiya and Bashweshwar Maharaj Jayanti, he appealed to people to stay indoors. "At this time, there is no need to go out to find God as you can see God in those who are serving the nation in these hard times such as doctors, police and sanitation workers," he said.

Thackeray: 'PM will take care of India, we must take care of state'

Talking about the continued lockdown in Maharashtra, he said that the lockdown has been eased in several rural areas, jump-starting economic activities. He reaffirmed that the lockdown has been successful in our country rather than other countries, but said that this was a war of patience. He added that one must be alert for the next 5-6 months, ready for the second wave of the virus.

96 Maharashtra police personnel test COVID-19 positive till date; 148 assaults on police

"PM Modi will look after our country, but we have to take care of our state. Now it is a situation where we can see 80% are asymptomatic and 20% is divided into three - low, medium and high. Tomorrow I’m going to share my views with PM Modi tomorrow via Video Conference and am informing about our experiments done in Maharashtra," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.