96 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive Till Date; 148 Assaults On Police

96 police personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) till date, stated Maharashtra police on Saturday. The police department has revealed that currently 89 police personnel are active COVID cases and 7 police personnel have recovered from COVID. Moreover, the department stated that there have been 148 assaults on police since the 'Janta Curfew' (22 March) and 477 persons have been arrested for attacks.

Earlier on Friday, six police personnel in Coimbatore's Pothanur district tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, 40 policemen who were in contact with the infected police personnel have been quarantined and their test results are awaited. Similarly, 73 police personnel who came in contact with attackers who pelted stones at Police and health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, were quarantined on Friday, after five accused tested positive for COVID-19. Several frontline COVID warriors like police, health care professionals, sanitation workers have tested for COVID-19, due to exposure to infected patients and while enforcing lockdown in containment zones.

Maharashtra to start plasma therapy

On Friday, the state government stated that plasma therapy clinical trials will begin soon on critical COVID-19 patients at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur in the institutes run by the Ministry of Medical Education. Moreover, state Health minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the state currently has only five hotspots - Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Nashik, and Nagpur. Currently, the Maharashtra government has stated that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end.

Maharashtra partially opens 'orange & green zones'

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will partially resumption of economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones. However, the government had to rollback the partial relaxation in Pune and Mumbai as COVID cases soared. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, before PM Modi's nationwide curfew till May 3. State's COVID-19 tally is at 6817 with 301 deaths.

