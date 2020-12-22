Daler Mehndi Praises 'amazing & Unbeatable' Mahindra Thar; Pens Message For Anand Mahindra

Daler Mehndi took to his Twitter handle to pen a message for business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra. The singer couldn't stop praising Mahindra's new version of Thar and called it an 'amazing and unbeatable' machine.

Mehndi wrote that he has driven many brands earlier but after driving the new automatic Thar (petrol version), he really wants to buy it. He sought Anand Mahindra's help in finding him the 'Red Thar' and thanked him for giving this 'amazing gift' (the car) to India. Mahindra is yet to respond to Mehndi's tweet.

@anandmahindra sat sri akal bhaji.

I used to drive a 12 cylinder lincoln, chevy impala, porche’s mercs, land rovers but bhaji the new automatic petrol THAR is unbeatable. All my friends n family advise against buying it. But its youthful trendy and daler. — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) December 21, 2020

Its an amazing machine.. i have driven it. Looking everywhere the red Thar, do help me out! Congratulations and thank you for this amazing gift to India.. i want to buy one!

Your Daler Mehndi — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) December 21, 2020

Amongst other incredible things, exploring the impossible is safe, too! #TheAllNewThar just powered through @GlobalNCAP's #SaferCarsForIndia crash test and scored a solid 4-star rating in both adult and child safety making it the safest body-on-frame SUV in India! pic.twitter.com/0pfF5Kh8ZV — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) November 25, 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020

The newest version of Thar has been revamped in the infotainment system as well as it will now support Apple Carplay and Android Auto Connect. Talking about specifications, the Mahindra Thar 2020 features the latest 2.0-litre BS6 engine. With 140bhp, the torque of Thar 2020 has been maximised at 300Nm and a 6-speed manual transmission. The chassis of the car evidently takes inspiration from Mahindra's 2020 version of the Scorpio.

Anand Mahindra recently revealed the 'Thar Playlist'. Ahead of the Second Generation Mahindra Thar's launch, the company's CEO had asked people to recommend songs for road trips. Taking inputs from the recommendations, Mahindra compiled a list of songs, which are a proportionate mix of Hindi, English and regional songs, and shared it on social media.

The list has mixed songs from Hindi, English and some regional songs also. Musafir Hoon Yaaron by Kishor Kumar, Listen To Music by the Doobie Brothers, Open Roads by Brian Admas, Dil Chahata Hai by Shankar Mahadevan and Tee Flii, Doore Doore by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Ekla Chalo Re's rendition by Amitabh Bachchan, Mor Urniya Pokhi by Papon and many other popular songs take the list to a count of 100 songs.

