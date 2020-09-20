Good News: From Anand Mahindra Gifting Tractor To Sand Artist's Creation, Read 5 Stories

Here's the day's wrap on all the positive events amid the reports of the country's relentless "fight" against the COVID-19 crisis. With the rising caseload and fatalities toll in the pandemic, some of the uplifting stories from the day that can help dismiss the gloom-and-doom driven environment spread by the news of the nation's battle with the coronavirus as it continues to exhaust the frontline warriors and medics. Amid reports that might be concerning, are today's news stories that can have an encouraging impact.

Anand Mahindra gifts tractor to Bihar man

A man who single-handedly carved out a three km long canal to direct rainwater recently received a reward for Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Lungi Bhuiyan, who dug relentlessly for 30 years, has received a brand new tractor free of cost. Mahindra is quite active on social media and often goes a step ahead to help people in distress and support new innovations.

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

Japan deploys robots in convenience stores for help

Robots are increasingly replacing humans in Japanese stores as the country faces an acute labour shortage due to its ageing population. According to CNN, convenience store franchises such as FamilyMart and Lawson have replaced the human workforce with seven-feet tall robots that can perform several tasks including picking and shifting objects of different shapes and sizes. The franchises are reportedly looking to deploy robots across all stores by 2022.

Gordon Ramsay Studio is looking for young talents

Celebrity British chef, Gordon Ramsay, announced that he is on the hunt for candidates to join his new TV series that involves travelling and food. The chef has invited the applicants aged between 16 and 21 in a job listing, to travel the globe and take the culinary challenges to explore the cultural cuisine of countries of the world. The celebrity chef’s food series will be aired on BBC and will be produced by Studio Ramsay, Gordon’s production house in the UK.

Starting the weekend early at Heddon Street Kitchen !! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/35rq8xgdEt — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 18, 2020

US Man's touchless trick or treat device is 'awesome'

While the cities across the world are exercising the health safety norms and practices to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus, a man from Ohio, the US has invented a rare social distancing device for a safe Halloween for the kids. Andrew Beattie hand-manufactured a touch-free 6-inch candy chute for the trick-or-treating event. In a post that he shared on his Facebook account an orange candy chute with black stripes can be seen attached to a handrail, a set up in which, Beattie can drop the candies for the kids from the safe distance without posing an immediate risk to their health.

Sand Art illustrates right mask use in creative way

An informative artistic illustration on sand related to coronavirus advisory about effectively wearing masks to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus has won hearts on the internet. Shared by the acclaimed Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on his official Twitter handle, the image features his recent work of art on the beach that demonstrates two sculptures portraying correct and incorrect methods of wearing a face mask amid the pandemic. Pattnaik captioned the image of his artwork warning people that an incorrect way of wearing a mask might possess the risk of contraction of the novel COVID-19 disease. He further advised people to stay in the green zone by adhering to the appropriate health safety measure.

