Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Introduces Thar 2020 Model With Revamped Interiors

The Mahindra Thar 2020 has been the talk of the town for various car fanatics. Though fans were expecting the car to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, it was spotted multiple times as it was cruised around for test drives. This year around, Mahindra introduced the newest version of Thar which features revamped interiors and comfortable seating.

Mahindra Thar 2020

A legacy that has charted out the length and breadth of India for over 7 decades & broke new barriers with every passing year. Here’s a glimpse into #MahindraTHAR's heritage & the icons who defined it.#MadeOfYou #MadeOf70Years pic.twitter.com/W97J30VPeo — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) February 5, 2020

The newest version of Thar has been revamped in the infotainment system as well as it will now support Apple Carplay and Android Auto Connect. Talking about specifications, the Mahindra Thar 2020 features a latest BS6 engine along with a 2.0-litre engine. With 140bhp, the torque of Thar 2020 has been maximised at 300Nm and a 6-speed manual transmission. The chassis of the car evidently take inspiration from Mahindra's 2020 version of the Scorpio. During Mahindra's Auto Expo 2020 presentation, the majority of the focus was shifted towards their #DrivenByPurpose campaign which predominantly featured Mahindra's electronic entries.

Our showstopper has arrived. The Funster is a roadster concept, engineered to be the perfect mix of sporty, playful performance and electric, zero emission technology. Get a glimpse into the future at the Mahindra Pavilion at #AutoExpo2020. #DrivenByPurpose pic.twitter.com/SCMG8wwJTt — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 5, 2020

We are #DrivenByPurpose for a greener tomorrow and it's proven by the arrival of ATOM. Here is what the CEO of Mahindra Electric @Maheshsbabu had to say, “Atom is designed to cater to varied passenger needs through a perfect blend of convenience & comfort.” #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/qOuXyk1W2x — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 5, 2020

Image courtesy - Mahindra Automotive Instagram