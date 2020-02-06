Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Introduces Thar 2020 Model With Revamped Interiors

Cars

Auto Expo 2020 featured Mahindra Automotives debuting its 2020 version for the beloved cruiser Thar. Read below to know about the latest Mahindra Thar 2020.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

The Mahindra Thar 2020 has been the talk of the town for various car fanatics. Though fans were expecting the car to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, it was spotted multiple times as it was cruised around for test drives. This year around, Mahindra introduced the newest version of Thar which features revamped interiors and comfortable seating. 

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki after the unveiling of Future-E Concept

Mahindra Thar 2020

The newest version of Thar has been revamped in the infotainment system as well as it will now support Apple Carplay and Android Auto Connect. Talking about specifications, the Mahindra Thar 2020 features a latest BS6 engine along with a 2.0-litre engine. With 140bhp, the torque of Thar 2020 has been maximised at 300Nm and a 6-speed manual transmission. The chassis of the car evidently take inspiration from Mahindra's 2020 version of the Scorpio. During Mahindra's Auto Expo 2020 presentation, the majority of the focus was shifted towards their #DrivenByPurpose campaign which predominantly featured Mahindra's electronic entries.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: All Tata Motors cars unveiled at the motor show in Greater Noida

Also read: Auto Expo 2020 to mark the Indian debut of the latest Skoda Karoq; Details here

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: China's Great Wall Motors launch their Haval brand of SUV in India

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: All Mahindra automobiles unveiled at the event

Image courtesy - Mahindra Automotive Instagram

