Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More

There are many films that released in 2019 and become a hit. Nowadays songs play a key role in creating buzz. Read to know about the popular dance songs of the year.

Bollywood 2019 dance songs

Apna Time Aayega

Film: Gully Boy

Features: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Singer: Ranveer Singh

Coca Cola Tu

Film: Luka Chuppi

Features: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Singers - Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Rap by Young Desi

First Class

Film: Kalank

Features: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

Singer - Arijit Singh

Ghar More Pardesiya

Film: Kalank

Features: Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit Nene

Singers - Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade

The Jawaani Song

Film: Student Of The Year 2

Features: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev

The Hook Up Song

Film: Student Of The Year 2

Features: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt (special appearance)

Singers: Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani

Hauli Hauli

Film: De De Pyaar De

Features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh

Singers: Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar

Slow Motion

Film: Bharat

Features: Salman Khan and Disha Patani

Singers: Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal

The Wakhra Song

Film: Judgementall Hai Kya

Features: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut

Singers: Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra & Raja Kumari

O Saki Saki

Film: Batla House

Features: Nora Fatehi (special appearance)

Singers: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar & B Praak

Psycho Saiyaan

Film: Saaho

Features: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

Singers: Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi

Ghungroo

Film: War

Features: Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor

Singers: Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao

Jai Jai Shivshankaar

Film: War

Features: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Singers: Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal

Shaitaan ka Saala

Film: Housefull 4

Features: Akshay Kumar

Singers: Sohail Sen Featuring Vishal Dadlani

Makhna

Film: Drive

Features: Sushant Singh, Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez with others

Singers: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur

Don’t Be Shy Again

Film: Bala

Features: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Badshah

(special appearance)

Singers: Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi and Sachin – Jigar

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

Film: Marjaavaan

Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi (special appearance)

Singers: Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar

Dheeme Dheeme

Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh

Features: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar

Singers: Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Jhalak Dekhla Jaa Reloaded

Film: The Body

Features: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson

Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

Munna Badnaam Hua

Film: Dabangg 3

Features: Salman Khan with Warina Hussain and Prabhudeva in special appearance

Singers: Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma

Chandigarh Mein

Film: Good Newwz

Features: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu in a special appearance

Singers: Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur

