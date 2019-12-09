Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More

There are many films that released in 2019 and become a hit. Nowadays songs play a key role in creating buzz. Read to know about the popular dance songs of the year.
Bollywood 2019 dance songs
Apna Time Aayega
- Film: Gully Boy
- Features: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
- Singer: Ranveer Singh
Coca Cola Tu
- Film: Luka Chuppi
- Features: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon
- Singers - Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar
- Rap by Young Desi
First Class
- Film: Kalank
- Features: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani
- Singer - Arijit Singh
Ghar More Pardesiya
- Film: Kalank
- Features: Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit Nene
- Singers - Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade
The Jawaani Song
- Film: Student Of The Year 2
- Features: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal
- Singers: Kishore Kumar, Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev
The Hook Up Song
- Film: Student Of The Year 2
- Features: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt (special appearance)
- Singers: Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani
Hauli Hauli
- Film: De De Pyaar De
- Features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh
- Singers: Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar
Slow Motion
- Film: Bharat
- Features: Salman Khan and Disha Patani
- Singers: Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal
The Wakhra Song
- Film: Judgementall Hai Kya
- Features: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut
- Singers: Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra & Raja Kumari
O Saki Saki
- Film: Batla House
- Features: Nora Fatehi (special appearance)
- Singers: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar & B Praak
Psycho Saiyaan
- Film: Saaho
- Features: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor
- Singers: Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi
Ghungroo
- Film: War
- Features: Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor
- Singers: Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao
Jai Jai Shivshankaar
- Film: War
- Features: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff
- Singers: Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal
Shaitaan ka Saala
- Film: Housefull 4
- Features: Akshay Kumar
- Singers: Sohail Sen Featuring Vishal Dadlani
Makhna
- Film: Drive
- Features: Sushant Singh, Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez with others
- Singers: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur
Don’t Be Shy Again
- Film: Bala
- Features: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Badshah
- (special appearance)
- Singers: Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi and Sachin – Jigar
Ek Toh Kum Zindagani
- Film: Marjaavaan
- Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi (special appearance)
- Singers: Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar
Dheeme Dheeme
- Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh
- Features: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar
- Singers: Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar
Jhalak Dekhla Jaa Reloaded
- Film: The Body
- Features: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson
- Singer: Himesh Reshammiya
Munna Badnaam Hua
- Film: Dabangg 3
- Features: Salman Khan with Warina Hussain and Prabhudeva in special appearance
- Singers: Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma
Chandigarh Mein
- Film: Good Newwz
- Features: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu in a special appearance
- Singers: Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur
