Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More

Music

Bollywood dance songs of 2019 have been a mix of new numbers and remakes. Many chartbusters released this year. Read to know about best dance songs of 2019.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance songs of 2019

There are many films that released in 2019 and become a hit. Nowadays songs play a key role in creating buzz. Read to know about the popular dance songs of the year.

Also Read | Bollywood Dance Songs That You Can Groove To This Wedding Season

Bollywood 2019 dance songs

Apna Time Aayega

  • Film: Gully Boy
  • Features: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
  • Singer: Ranveer Singh

Coca Cola Tu

  • Film: Luka Chuppi
  • Features: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon 
  • Singers - Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar
  • Rap by Young Desi

First Class

  • Film: Kalank
  • Features: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani
  • Singer - Arijit Singh

Ghar More Pardesiya

  • Film: Kalank
  • Features: Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit Nene
  • Singers - Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade

The Jawaani Song

  • Film: Student Of The Year 2
  • Features: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal
  • Singers: Kishore Kumar, Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev

The Hook Up Song

  • Film: Student Of The Year 2
  • Features: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt (special appearance)
  • Singers: Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani

Also Read | Guru Randhawa Romantic Songs That Redefine Love - From 'Lahore' To 'Suit Suit'

Hauli Hauli

  • Film: De De Pyaar De
  • Features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh
  • Singers: Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar

Slow Motion

  • Film: Bharat
  • Features: Salman Khan and Disha Patani
  • Singers: Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal

 

The Wakhra Song

  • Film: Judgementall Hai Kya
  • Features: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut
  • Singers: Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra & Raja Kumari

O Saki Saki

  • Film: Batla House
  • Features: Nora Fatehi (special appearance)
  • Singers: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar & B Praak

Psycho Saiyaan

  • Film: Saaho
  • Features: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor
  • Singers: Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi

Also Read | Sangeet Dance Songs 2019: List Of Songs To Groove On Your Big Day

Ghungroo

  • Film: War
  • Features: Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor
  • Singers: Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao

Jai Jai Shivshankaar

  • Film: War
  • Features: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff
  • Singers: Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal

Shaitaan ka Saala

  • Film: Housefull 4
  • Features: Akshay Kumar
  • Singers: Sohail Sen Featuring Vishal Dadlani

Makhna

  • Film: Drive
  • Features: Sushant Singh, Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez with others
  • Singers: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur

Don’t Be Shy Again

  • Film: Bala
  • Features: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Badshah
  • (special appearance)
  • Singers: Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi and Sachin – Jigar

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

  • Film: Marjaavaan
  • Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi (special appearance)
  • Singers: Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Most Loved Romantic Songs That Are A Fan Favourite

Dheeme Dheeme

  • Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh
  • Features: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar
  • Singers: Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Jhalak Dekhla Jaa Reloaded

  • Film: The Body
  • Features: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson
  • Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

Munna Badnaam Hua

  • Film: Dabangg 3
  • Features: Salman Khan with Warina Hussain and Prabhudeva in special appearance
  • Singers: Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma

Chandigarh Mein

  • Film: Good Newwz
  • Features: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu in a special appearance
  • Singers: Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur

 

 

 

