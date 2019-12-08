Guru Randhawa Romantic Songs That Redefine Love - From 'Lahore' To 'Suit Suit'

Guru Randhawa is one of the most followed and celebrated musicians of the country. This Punjabi singer-music composer was famous for his work in the Punjabi film industry but now has become a name in the Hindi film industry too. He started composing songs for Hindi films in recent years but it feels like he has done a lot of contribution to the glory of industry. The last Bollywood film that Guru Randhawa worked for was Badhaai Ho. He has also contributed to films like Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and others in the past. Here are five songs of Guru Randhawa that are played on a loop by his fans.

Guru Randhawa romantic songs

Ban Ja Rani

This song is from the movie Tumhari Sulu. Where we see Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in the lead role of a couple. This Guru Randhawa song was a remade version of his own song Tu Meri Rani which he released in 2016. This song is a fan favourite and has over 100 million views on YouTube.

Lahore

This song is an album song which released in the year 2017. It was reported that this Guru Randhawa song topped the charts in a very short time. This song was made by T-series and we can see Guru in a black Mustang in this video song while he is looking for his dream girl.

Ishq Tera

This Guru Randhawa song was released by T-series in the year 2019. In this song, we see Guru alongside Nushrat Bharucha in the beautiful foothills of Himalayan mountains. This song was played on loop for a long time by fans.

Suit Suit

This song was in the movie Hindi Medium. We can see Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles in this movie. this song was made from Guru’s own song which got over 382 million views on YouTube. This song is still played at parties and functions just to show how much fans love this song.

