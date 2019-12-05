Akshay Kumar's Most Loved Romantic Songs That Are A Fan Favourite

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. He is known for his work in action and comedy films. The actor has done some much-appreciated work in the industry and made some critically acclaimed movies. He was last seen on the big screen in a superhit blockbuster, Housefull 4. The movie was a multi-starer that ruled at the box-office for weeks. Akshay is going to next be seen in the movie Good Newwz, releasing this Christmas. Along with his movies, the audience also loves his love songs

Akshay Kumar's most romantic songs

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Movie- Mohra (1994)

Artist- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan

Features- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon

Dil Dooba

Movie- Khakee (2003)

Artist- Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal

Features- Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ek Dilruba Hai

Movie- Bewafaa (2004)

Artist- Udit Narayan

Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Teri Ore

Movie- Singh Is Kinng (2008)

Artist- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal

Features- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Falak Tak

Movies- Tashan (2008)

Artist- Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer

Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Laung Da Lashkara

Movie- Patiala House (2011)

Artist- Hard Kaur, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Jasbir Jassi

Features- Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

Mujh Mein Tu

Movie- Special 26 (2013)

Artist- Keerthi Sagathia

Features- Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Soch Na Sake

Movie- Airlift (2015)

Artist- Arijit Singh

Features- Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur

Teri Meri Kahaani

Movie- Gabbar is Back (2015)

Artist- Arijit Singh, Palak Mucchal

Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bawara Mann

Movie- Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Artist- Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan

Features- Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi

Filhall

Album / Single (2019)

Artist- B Praak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Ammy Virk

Features- Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon

