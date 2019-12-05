The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar's Most Loved Romantic Songs That Are A Fan Favourite

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar is famous for his comedy and action films. He has also been a part of a number of romantic films. Here is a list of his noted romantic songs.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. He is known for his work in action and comedy films. The actor has done some much-appreciated work in the industry and made some critically acclaimed movies. He was last seen on the big screen in a superhit blockbuster, Housefull 4. The movie was a multi-starer that ruled at the box-office for weeks. Akshay is going to next be seen in the movie Good Newwz, releasing this Christmas. Along with his movies, the audience also loves his love songs

Also Read | Panipat Special Screening: Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Many Other B'wood Celebs Attend

Akshay Kumar's most romantic songs

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

  • Movie- Mohra (1994)
  • Artist- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Funny Scenes From Singh Is Bling That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Dil Dooba

  • Movie- Khakee (2003)
  • Artist- Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Also Read | Good Newwz Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals A Funny Anecdote About Bebo As A Child; Read Here

Ek Dilruba Hai

  • Movie- Bewafaa (2004)
  • Artist- Udit Narayan
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Teri Ore

  • Movie- Singh Is Kinng (2008)
  • Artist- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Falak Tak

  • Movies- Tashan (2008)
  • Artist- Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Laung Da Lashkara

  • Movie- Patiala House (2011)
  • Artist-  Hard Kaur, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Jasbir Jassi
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

Mujh Mein Tu

  • Movie- Special 26 (2013)
  • Artist- Keerthi Sagathia
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

 

Soch Na Sake

  • Movie- Airlift (2015)
  • Artist- Arijit Singh
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur

Teri Meri Kahaani

  • Movie- Gabbar is Back (2015)
  • Artist- Arijit Singh, Palak Mucchal
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bawara Mann

  • Movie- Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
  • Artist- Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi

Also Read | Filhall Singer Praak Thanks Akshay Kumar For Starring In His Music Video, Calls Him 'God'

Filhall

  • Album / Single (2019)
  • Artist- B Praak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Ammy Virk
  • Features- Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG