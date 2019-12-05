Akshay Kumar's Most Loved Romantic Songs That Are A Fan Favourite

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. He is known for his work in action and comedy films. The actor has done some much-appreciated work in the industry and made some critically acclaimed movies. He was last seen on the big screen in a superhit blockbuster, Housefull 4. The movie was a multi-starer that ruled at the box-office for weeks. Akshay is going to next be seen in the movie Good Newwz, releasing this Christmas. Along with his movies, the audience also loves his love songs
Akshay Kumar's most romantic songs
Tip Tip Barsa Paani
- Movie- Mohra (1994)
- Artist- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon
Dil Dooba
- Movie- Khakee (2003)
- Artist- Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ek Dilruba Hai
- Movie- Bewafaa (2004)
- Artist- Udit Narayan
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Teri Ore
- Movie- Singh Is Kinng (2008)
- Artist- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
Falak Tak
- Movies- Tashan (2008)
- Artist- Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Laung Da Lashkara
- Movie- Patiala House (2011)
- Artist- Hard Kaur, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Jasbir Jassi
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia
Mujh Mein Tu
- Movie- Special 26 (2013)
- Artist- Keerthi Sagathia
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal
Soch Na Sake
- Movie- Airlift (2015)
- Artist- Arijit Singh
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur
Teri Meri Kahaani
- Movie- Gabbar is Back (2015)
- Artist- Arijit Singh, Palak Mucchal
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bawara Mann
- Movie- Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
- Artist- Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi
Filhall
- Album / Single (2019)
- Artist- B Praak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Ammy Virk
- Features- Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon
