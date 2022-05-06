Daytime Emmy 2022: Beyonce Gets First-time Nomination For Original Song Category

Daytime Emmy Awards are back with its 49th annual edition. It is a prestigious ceremony that recognises the best contributions of American daytime television programming in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, and instructional programming. The names of the nominees depicted how Beyonce received her first-ever Emmy nod for her Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song.

Reportedly, this year the award show will be held on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on CBS with Paramount+ streaming it. As the prestigious ceremony is around the corner, there is huge anticipation around the nominees' list.

Beyonce receives her first-ever Emmy nomination

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022 recently marked Beyonce’s first-ever Emmy nod for Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song under the category of Outstanding Original Song. Other songs in the same category include Grateful For It All, The Young and the Restless, CBS, Next To You, The Young and the Restless, CBS and Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch.

Beyond Salem which is the spinoff of the Days of Our Lives earned its first nomination under the Outstanding Daytime Drama category. On the other hand, The Young and the Restless received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17.

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022 Nominations List

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network

Counter Space, Vice TV

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network

Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+

Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAMESHOW

Family Feud, Syndicated

Jeopardy!, Syndicated

Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

The Price Is Right, CBS

Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch

Judge Mathis, Syndicated

Judy Justice, IMDbTV

The People’s Court, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS

Small Business Revolution, Hulu

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix

Super Soul Sunday, OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs, Netflix

Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+

Penguin Town, Netflix

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix

Home Work, Magnolia Network

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass

This Old House, PBS/Roku... Click here to get the full nominations list.

Image: AP