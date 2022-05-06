Daytime Emmy 2022: Beyonce Gets First-time Nomination For Original Song Category

Quick links:
Image: AP
Daytime Emmy Awards are back with its 49th annual edition. It is a prestigious ceremony that recognises the best contributions of American daytime television programming in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, and instructional programming. The names of the nominees depicted how Beyonce received her first-ever Emmy nod for her Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song.
Reportedly, this year the award show will be held on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on CBS with Paramount+ streaming it. As the prestigious ceremony is around the corner, there is huge anticipation around the nominees' list.
Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022 recently marked Beyonce’s first-ever Emmy nod for Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song under the category of Outstanding Original Song. Other songs in the same category include Grateful For It All, The Young and the Restless, CBS, Next To You, The Young and the Restless, CBS and Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch.
Beyond Salem which is the spinoff of the Days of Our Lives earned its first nomination under the Outstanding Daytime Drama category. On the other hand, The Young and the Restless received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17.
Beyond Salem, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
Counter Space, Vice TV
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network
Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network
Family Feud, Syndicated
Jeopardy!, Syndicated
Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
The Price Is Right, CBS
Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated
Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch
Judge Mathis, Syndicated
Judy Justice, IMDbTV
The People’s Court, Syndicated
For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS
Small Business Revolution, Hulu
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix
Super Soul Sunday, OWN
Dogs, Netflix
Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+
Penguin Town, Netflix
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network
Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
Home Work, Magnolia Network
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass
This Old House, PBS/Roku... Click here to get the full nominations list.