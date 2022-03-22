Oscars 2022: Beyonce To Perform Her Academy Award-nominated Track 'Be Alive' At The Event

The 2022 edition of the Oscars is all set to take place on 27 March 2022, with fans excited to witness who makes it big at the prestigious award ceremony. The star-studded night will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Along with the battle between the best, the 94th Academy Awards will also have an interesting lineup of events including the first live performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto, Disney’s animated musical. There will also be tributes to James Bond as well as the 1972 crime thriller The Godfather, which is turning 50 this year.

Keeping up with the trajectory, it is delightful news for Beyonce fans as reportedly the American singer is not only nominated for her first Academy Award, but she will also perform her Academy Award-nominated track Be Alive at the big night.

Beyonce to perform Be Alive at Oscars 2022

As per the reports of Variety, the American singer is in talks to perform her one of the best original song Be Alive which is also nominated at the 94th Academy Awards to be held in March. The singer's fans are elated with the news of her performance. It is being speculated that Beyonce could even open the show with a live broadcast of her performance from Tennis courts in Crompton, California. There are rumours that the performance will be dedicated to legends Venus and Serena Williams who are the producers of the biographical sports drama film King Richard, a film that follows the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

For the unversed, Beyonce will be competing in the Best Original Song category for Be Alive, co-written with artist Dixson for Will Smith's film, King Richard. She has previously performed at the Oscars ceremony in 2005, in 2007, and last in 2009.

More about Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27. The ceremony will be televised in more than 200 territories worldwide. Films like The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard are in contention for numerous awards.

Image: AP