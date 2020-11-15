Dhvani Bhanushali Celebrates Diwali With Family; Shares Adorable Pictures With Parents

India’s popular pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali celebrated Diwali with family and shared stunning pictures on Instagram. Dhvani looked stunning in a red ensemble and wished her fans a very Happy Diwali.

Dhvani entered the pop world with ‘Ishare Tere’ followed by the hit Leja Re. With Vaaste, she became a household name and she managed to break all records in the music world thereby becoming a favourite amongst the youth. Vaaste was the song that featured amongst the Top 10 most liked music videos globally. Dhvani, on the other hand, was the only Indian music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019.

Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Baby Girl' Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

Much to the surprise of the fans, Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's recently released the song Baby Girl crossed another milestone. The song has achieved 100 million views in record time on Youtube. An elated Guru Randhawa who could not control his excitement after hearing the news shared his happiness nonsocial media with a special note. The singer shared a picture with his co-singer Dhvani Bhanushali and thanked fans for making the song a huge success.

The peppy number is directed by Remo D Souza. created a splash on YouTube, since the day of its launch and in just 29 days, it has reached the 100 million viewership mark, in record time. 'Baby Girl' has cemented its position as the party song of the season with the milestone. This comes as no surprise, as both Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali are popular youth icons, who have broken records in the past with their blockbuster music. The two artists took YouTube and the music world by storm and their last collaboration 'Ishare Tere' too crossed over 569 million views.

Dhvani Bhanushali makes it to Femina Fabulous 50 List, says 'I feel so honoured'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.