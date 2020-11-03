Dhvani Bhanushali Makes It To Femina Fabulous 50 List, Says 'I Feel So Honoured'

India’s popular Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali adds another feather in her cap as she features on the Femina’s Fabulous 50 list with the likes of Nita Ambani and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. This Special issue identifies 50 outstanding women who are unstoppable, who have made a mark in whatever they do with sheer grit and determination. Dhvani who felt honoured and happy to feature on the list, shared a post on social media while thanking all for their support.

Dhvani Bhanushali features on Femina’s Fabulous 50 list

The Baby Girl singer shared the magazine cover on Instagram which showed the picture of the singer along with other eminent personalities including Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Nita Ambani, and many more. This issue shares the secret behind who they are, what made them conquer male bastions, and achieve the unachievable. They have empowered themselves and redefined the patriarchal rules that have been rooted in our society’s long-held beliefs about what it means to be female.

It has truly been a remarkable year for Dhvani as her hit single Vaaste recently crossed a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube, and she is the youngest artist and only Indian to have achieved this incredible feat. With each track of hers being a record success, it is no doubt that the sky’s the limit for Dhvani. Apart from bagging a spot in the magazine, the singer's latest song Baby Girl alongside Guru Randhawa has achieved 100 million views on Youtube. The song has been trending on social media. The peppy number is directed by Remo D Souza. created a splash on YouTube, since the day of its launch and in just 29 days, it has reached the 100 million viewership mark, in record time.'Baby Girl' has cemented its position as the party song of the season with the milestone.

Dhvani entered the pop world with ‘Ishare Tere’ followed by the hit Leja Re. With Vaaste she became a household name and she managed to break all records in the music world thereby becoming a favourite amongst the youth. Vaaste was the song that featured amongst the Top 10 most liked music videos globally. Dhvani, on the other hand, was the only Indian music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019.

