Did BTS' Jin Binge On Dosa During His Jeju Vacation? ARMY Reacts As His Pics Go Viral

BTS' Jin is seemingly having a gala time on the gorgeous beaches of Jeju Island, with his latest pictures breaking the internet. Days after Jin grabbed eyeballs for posting a shirtless picture of him while unveiling his '7' tattoo, the singer has now made headlines for relishing a dish that looked like Masala Dosa.

In pictures going viral on social media, Jin aka Kim Seokjin is seen eating what seemed like a long roll. While ARMY clarified that it was a Galchi, which in English is called a hairtail fish. The delicacy is apparently very popular among Koreans and is called Karli Fish in India. Desi BTS fans flooded Twitter with hilarious reactions to what they thought was a Dosa.

Did BTS' Jin binge on Dosa during his Jeju vacation?

Dropping pictures of Jin posing with the long fish and smelling it with a splendid expression on his face, one fan mentioned that they were in disbelief after thinking it was a Dosa. While another came up with a hilarious query and wondered how he got a Masala Dosa in Jeju. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Being Indian why it seems to me like Indian dosa??? Jin you are enjoying alot... eat alot...stay 😊 happy — JUNGKOO-KIRPA (@kirpa22may) June 28, 2022

Not all the desis thinking it's a dosa I thought so too at first glance and almost scremaed 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rQTCAfmBKC — vee⁷✘ (@I_purple_u_all) June 27, 2022

where did he get masala dosa from? — Isika⁷ -.- (@tanniebug) June 27, 2022

Na.. machli 😅 dhayan se na dekho to dosa hi dikh raha... — ओ टी⁷ 💜 JACK IN THE BOX 💜 (@JUST_OTSeven) June 27, 2022

Just days before, Jin posted two shirtless pictures of him as he unveiled the '7' tattoo on his lower back. Fans of the K-pop band claimed that they were stunned to see Jin dropping a shirtless picture. The tattoo comes as a friendship mark for all BTS band members including RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While RM has already revealed his tattoo earlier, fans are eagerly waiting for the other members as well to flaunt it.

(Image: @haruharu_w_BTS/Twitter)