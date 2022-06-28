Last Updated:

Did BTS' Jin Binge On Dosa During His Jeju Vacation? ARMY Reacts As His Pics Go Viral

In pictures going viral on social media, BTS' Jin is seen eating what seems like a long roll. Desi fans were left confused and wondered if it was a Masala Dosa.

Kriti Nayyar
BTS' Jin

Image: @haruharu_W_BTS/Twitter


BTS' Jin is seemingly having a gala time on the gorgeous beaches of Jeju Island, with his latest pictures breaking the internet. Days after Jin grabbed eyeballs for posting a shirtless picture of him while unveiling his '7' tattoo, the singer has now made headlines for relishing a dish that looked like Masala Dosa. 

In pictures going viral on social media, Jin aka Kim Seokjin is seen eating what seemed like a long roll. While ARMY clarified that it was a Galchi, which in English is called a hairtail fish. The delicacy is apparently very popular among Koreans and is called Karli Fish in India. Desi BTS fans flooded Twitter with hilarious reactions to what they thought was a Dosa. 

Did BTS' Jin binge on Dosa during his Jeju vacation?

Dropping pictures of Jin posing with the long fish and smelling it with a splendid expression on his face, one fan mentioned that they were in disbelief after thinking it was a Dosa. While another came up with a hilarious query and wondered how he got a Masala Dosa in Jeju. Take a look at some of the reactions. 

Just days before, Jin posted two shirtless pictures of him as he unveiled the '7' tattoo on his lower back. Fans of the K-pop band claimed that they were stunned to see Jin dropping a shirtless picture. The tattoo comes as a friendship mark for all BTS band members including  RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While RM has already revealed his tattoo earlier, fans are eagerly waiting for the other members as well to flaunt it. 

(Image: @haruharu_w_BTS/Twitter)

