Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Dating Kanye West? Actor Sets The Record Straight

Amidst the rumours about Julia Fox secretly romancing rapper Drake before dating Kanye West, the actor sets the record straight by addressing the rumours publicly. Julia Fox is a prominent American artist who is best known for her stellar performance in the 2019 movie, Uncut Gems for which she even received a nomination at the Gotham Awards under the category of Breakthrough Actor Award. As the buzz about her affair with Kanye West is doing rounds on social media, here's all you need to know about the rumours of her having a fling with Drake earlier.

Julia Fox reacts to her romance rumours with Drake

According to a recent interaction at Niki Takesh's Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia Fox opened up about the speculations on her secret romance with Drake along with the Page Six report that claimed it. The report stated how Julia Fox had a hot-and-heavy secret romance with Drake a year before she started dating Kanye West. It was also mentioned that Fox even opened up about the same to West and the latter was not thrilled on hearing it. Adding to it, the report stated that Drake first connected with Fox via an Instagram DM to compliment her on her role in the 2019 Adam Sandler drama, Uncut Gems and added that when she separated with her long-time partner Peter Artemiev, she got back with Drake on social media.

The report also mentioned that Drake went to Bloomingdale's where Fox was doing a promotional gig and the source also revealed that “They closed down the store so he could visit. Then she went to [his hometown] Toronto to stay with him." However, their trip was shortened as the border between Canada and the US were being closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In response to this, Julia Fox clarified that Drake is a great guy and a gentleman but nothing really happened. She further assured that they were just friends who hung out and wouldn't say that "they were dating."

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating," she stated.

She then continued by stating how Drake and West had squashed their issues in the past and even shed light on how her hangout with Drake earlier was two years ago. She said, "I feel like they've squashed their issues. Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess. That was fully 2020, like, two years ago."

Image: AP