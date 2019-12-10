Diljit Dosanjh All Set To Perform Live In Malaysia In December | Details Here

Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. He is a megastar in the Punjabi Film Industry and is fast achieving superstardom in the Bollywood industry with his diverse roles. The actor is quite active on social media, and he recently shared details about his upcoming concerts and tours across the globe. Take a look-

Everything you need to know about Diljit Dosanjh’s Malaysia Tour

The Good Newwz actor shared details about his upcoming concert in Malaysia concert on his official Instagram handle. Diljit Dosanjh will be performing live in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. The concert will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019. The dapper actor will be performing at KL Live, Life Centre at 20 Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 50250. Diljit Dosanjh's concert will start from 8 pm onwards. The ticket costs vary from RM 249 to RM 299, depending upon the premium or general tickets.

Diljit Dosanjh has recently performed in various Indian cities like Pune, Amristar and Bengaluru is the past few weeks. All his concerts were commercially successful, with a full house. It is only after performing in several Indian cities, that Diljiit is now set to perform in Malaysia. Diljit Dosanjh is a global icon with massive fanbase abroad as well. The dapper singer has over a whopping 7.8+ million followers on Instagram alone.

Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is on a promotions spree for his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a romantic comedy. Good Newwz is slated for release on 27th December 2019. Songs like Sauda Khara Khara and Chandigarh Mein are already smashing hits.

