Diljit Dosanjh All Set To Perform Live In Malaysia In December | Details Here

Music

Diljit Dosanjh is a highly popular, Punjabi singer and actor across the globe. Check details about his upcoming concert in Malaysia. Click here to read more.

Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. He is a megastar in the Punjabi Film Industry and is fast achieving superstardom in the Bollywood industry with his diverse roles. The actor is quite active on social media, and he recently shared details about his upcoming concerts and tours across the globe. Take a look-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh To Perform In Pune On 9 Nov & In Malaysia On 13 Dec

Everything you need to know about Diljit Dosanjh’s Malaysia Tour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Good Newwz actor shared details about his upcoming concert in Malaysia concert on his official Instagram handle. Diljit Dosanjh will be performing live in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. The concert will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019. The dapper actor will be performing at  KL Live, Life Centre at 20 Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 50250. Diljit Dosanjh's concert will start from 8 pm onwards. The ticket costs vary from RM 249 to RM 299, depending upon the premium or general tickets.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh: List Of Female Actors The Soorma Star Has Worked With

Diljit Dosanjh has recently performed in various Indian cities like Pune, Amristar and Bengaluru is the past few weeks. All his concerts were commercially successful, with a full house. It is only after performing in several Indian cities, that Diljiit is now set to perform in Malaysia. Diljit Dosanjh is a global icon with massive fanbase abroad as well. The dapper singer has over a whopping 7.8+ million followers on Instagram alone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Punjabi Singers That Have Carved A Niche For Themselves In Bollywood And Abroad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is on a promotions spree for his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a romantic comedy. Good Newwz is slated for release on 27th December 2019. Songs like Sauda Khara Khara and Chandigarh Mein are already smashing hits.

Also Read: Check Good Newwz Singer Sukhbir's Most Popular Songs Of All Time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

 

 

