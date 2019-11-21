Punjabi Singers That Have Carved A Niche For Themselves In Bollywood And Abroad

Punjabi singers are known for their soulful singing and impressive throw of voice, due to which they can sing at a louder pitch. This list includes some Punjabi singers who have been a part of Punjab Music Industry over-ages, and some have managed to create magic with their voice in a short period. Take a look at the most popular Punjabi singers who are known globally.

Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi is a living legend. He has given some of the most memorable Punjabi songs of all time. Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle have become iconic Punjabi songs across the globe. These tracks are played at almost every Punjabi wedding or party. Daler also does musical shows in various countries as well, which are invariably full house.

Mika Singh:

Mika Singh created a stir as soon as he made his singing debut with Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. His debut song was a huge hit, and since then Mika Singh has sung a plethora of tracks which are smashing hits. He has made all the big A-list celebrities dance to his tunes, be it in Punjabi Film Industry or in Bollywood. He’s also fondly called the Hit-machine, as his songs always make it to top radio charts over weeks.

Sukhwinder Singh:

One of the top-notch Punjabi singers world has ever witnessed is Sukhwinder Singh. He’s been an inspiration to millions of aspiring singers. From Gallan Goodiyaan, Rabta Jogi, to Chaiyya Chaiyya, each of his song is a super hit.

Diljit Dosanjh:

Diljit Dosanjh is an exceptionally popular singer from Punjab. He is a megastar in the Punjabi Film Industry and is fast achieving superstardom in the Bollywood industry in the same lines as well. Diljit is known for his soothing melodious voice and quirky sense of style. His International fans always wait eagerly for his concerts in their country, and Diljit does manage to do quite a few successful tours abroad regularly.

Gippy Grewal:

Gippy Grewal is a massive star in the Punjab Film Industry. His melodious voice has mesmerised millions. Gippy Grewal is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. Some of his popular songs are Angreji beat, Oscar, Sooraj. He is always in the news for his stylish fashion sense and soulful music.

