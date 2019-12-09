Check Good Newwz Singer Sukhbir's Most Popular Songs Of All Time

Good Newwz is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, which is all set to release on 27th December 2019. Recently a new song of the film was launched on social media, titled Sauda Khara Khara. This is the reprised version of Sukhbir's original track of the late 90s under the same title. Sukhbir is a highly popular Punjabi singer, who is an independent singing sensation.

He is known for his great music, charming personality, and quirky fashion sense. Sukhbir's statement all-black outfit and matching sunglasses is something we are all familiar with. His tracks are often the life of the party. Sukhbir is also fondly known as the Prince of Bhangra, and his songs are nothing less than party anthems. Among his countless smashing hits, take a look at the most popular tracks of Sukhbir-

Sauda Khara Khara

Sauda Khara Khara is amidst the most popular tracks of the Punjabi singer. This original track released in the year 1999 from the album High Energy. One could hear this song in almost every party in the late 90s. Sauda Khara Khara was a smashing hit, which makes a lot of more sense as to why makers of Good Newwz tried to recreate the magic of this song in the movie. Fortunately, they have managed to do so, with Sukhbir featuring in the video of Good Newwz's Sauda Khara Khara. The song has already crossed over 20+ million views on Youtube in a very short time.

Gal Ban Gaye

As soon as one hears this song, it becomes hard to resist dancing. Foot-tapping music, catchy lyrics and power pact singing, made Sukhbi's Gal Ban Gayi, one of the most memorable tracks of his singing career. Gal Ban Gayi was a groundbreaking hit song from Sukhbir's High Energy music album. In fact, Gal Ban Gayi was also recreated by T-Series in the year 2016. The reprised version of the song had a dance-off sort of video featuring Urvashi Rautela and Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal. Female popstar Neha Kakkar gave her voice for the song, alongside Sukhbir. The groovy party track was a massive hit and Gal Ban Gayi has crossed over 107+ million views on Youtube. A must-listen track from the hit machine-Sukhbir.

OH Ho Ho Ho

Ishq tera tadpave, is an iconic bhangra track, which is a must in every part. It's hard to believe that it has been over 20 long years since this track first released. OH Ho Ho Ho is the first song which made Sukhbir an overnight star. This track topped music charts over months and is still afresh in people's memories. In 2017, Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium included this track into the film's official album, and similar to the original track, yet again it was a super hit.

