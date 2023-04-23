Diljit Dosanjh Makes Crowd Groove To Bhangra Beats At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 | WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh performed his popular tracks at the Coachella 2023 second weekend. Last weekend, he made history by becoming the first singer from Punjab to perform at the music festival. The Jatt Da Pyar singer brought Punjab's vibe onto the stage and wore a traditional white kurta and Tamba. He paired his outfit with a white turban, gloves, and sunglasses to showcase his true culture. Diljit Dosanjh's power-packed performance was loved by the audience as they grooved to the peppy beats of his song.

The Punjabi munda opened his performance with his song Patiala Peg on the Sahara stage. He entered the stage making a peace sign and his face covered. After completing his first performance Diljit screamed, "Punjabi aagaye Coachella." His second performance was on the song Clash. Diljit then continued his electrifying performance with the songs Jatt Da Pyar, Do You Know, Peaches, Lover and more.

Diljit Dosanjh prepares for his performance at the Sahara stage

Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen preparing for his second Coachella performance on the Sahara stage. In the photos, he wore a casual outfit and wrapped a scarf around his head to beat the heat. The Peaches singer wore a sleeveless T-shirt and paired it with shorts. He opted for sunglasses to complete his look. Soon after he posted the photos, a fan commented, "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, " thank you for making us proud." Check the photos below:

Who will perform on Coachella day 2 of second weekend?

As per the lineup, Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Flo Mili, Musa Musa, SOFI TUKKER, Remi Wolf, Rosalia and boygenius among others. More names include BLACKPINK, Labrinth, Kid LAROI and Calvin Harris, among other performers. The Coachella day 2 of second weekend will be headlined by BLACKPINK. Fans are anticipating to watch their performance again on the main stage.