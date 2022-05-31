Diplo Denied Entry To Cannes Party, DJ Says 'Next Time I’m Adding Myself To Guest List'

Diplo is among the popular American DJs who recently left his fans in shock with his latest video depicting how he was refused entry at the Cannes 2022 yacht party. The artist took to his social media handle and posted a video clip in which he was seen struggling to convince the Cannes security team that he was invited to the event while urging them to let him in.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival wrapped up with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon. The list of winners was recently announced revealing how Parasite fame Song Kang Ho lifted the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Broker while Abinash Bikram Shah's Lori won the award under the category of Best Short Film Special Mention.

Diplo refused entry to Cannes 2022 yacht party

American DJ Diplo recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen standing at the entry of the Cannes Film Festival Yacht party with his team and engaging in a conversation with the security. The video depicted how the DJ and his team are trying to convince the security guards to let the DJ in while they searched for his name on the guest list. The video further revealed how the owner managed to spot Diplo as he walked by and ordered the security to let the artist in. While sharing the video with his fans on social media, Diplo also added a caption that stated how he will make sure to add himself to the guest list next time. It read, "Next time I’m adding myself to guest list" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists took to the comment section and reacted to Diplo's Instagram video and even shared how even they went through similar situations in the past. Many others dropped in laughing emojis in the comments to depict how they were left cracked up after watching Diplo's video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Diplo's latest Instagram video.

Cannes 2022 Winners

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix — TIE: “Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis AND “Close,” Lukas Dhont

Director: Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”

75th Anniversary Special Award: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, “Tori & Lokita”

Actor: Song Kang-ho, “Broker”

Actress: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”

Jury Prize — TIE: “The Eight Mountains,” Félix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch AND “EO,” Jerzy Skolimowski

Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, “Boy From Heaven”...Click Here to see the full list

Image: Instagram/@diplo