Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Ethereal In These Ethnic Outfits- See Pics

Divya Khosla Kumar is a popular Bollywood actor and director, who is often spotted at various B-Town events and parties. Divya Khosla Kumar is nothing short of a 'Fashion Diva'. Her fashion sense is impeccable. Take a close look at some of her best ethnic looks-

Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news for her latest track Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The single has managed to get over 39 million views in just four days. The track is a new version of Falguni Pathak's 1999's hit song under the same title. The reprised version is sung by charming Neha Kakkar. In the video of the song, Divya wore a stunning embroidered maroon lehenga and looked truly dreamy.

Divya Khosla Kumar in a Blush Pink Lehenga

The Yaariyan director looks nothing short of a princess in this ethereal blush pink lehenga. Her phenomenal choice of traditional jewellery and subtle makeup looks is highly impressive. This wedding season, Divya's ethnic look can be an inspiration for the bridal attire as well.

Divya Khosla Kumar in a bright yellow ethnic outfit

Divya Khosla Kumar ditched her heels and walked barefoot on the streets of Mumbai. In her post, she is seen smiling and having a fun time on a pleasant day. Her yellow lehenga is a steal, and a must-have wardrobe essential.

Divya Khosla Kumar in a white-gold lehenga

Divya chose to wear a scintillating white lehenga with golden embellishments. She did not accessorise her look at all and kept her make-up very simple and elegant. Her open hair and nude lipstick made her look truly graceful.

