DJ I_o Passes Away At The Age Of 30 After Releasing 'Castles In The Sky' Three Days Ago

DJ I_o passes away at the age of 30 recently! He had last released 'Castles in the Sky' three days ago. The cause of death of the young DJ is not known yet.

I_o

DJ I_o whose real name is Garrett falls Lockhart has passed away at the age of 30 recently. The news comes after Garrett Falls returned to performing live music after the coronavirus restrictions began to be lifted again. Official statements were released to his various social media accounts, stating that the EDM music producer passed away on Monday, November 23rd and his friends and family will always remember him. 

I_o's death news comes as a shock into the music world

I_o's death has caused up a stir in the EDM world. His social media accounts in Twitter and Instagram posted the message stating "On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace Garrett. We love you."

In Garrett Falls short career, he had collaborated with some of the biggest names in EDM genre, including deadmau5 and Grimes. His final single, Castles In The Sky, was released just three days before his death. The techno music composer recently celebrated after he signed to Amanda Music, which is one of the most prestigious music record labels in the industry. I_o had recently launched his own label called 444 imprints as well.

A while ago, he even released many songs on deadmau5's mau5trap as well as on Above & Beyond's venerated Anjunabeats banner. Even though I_o's cause of death is not known and is not shared with the public at the time this post was released, yet his loved ones and fans across the world take to the social media to share their condolences for their beloved DJ. 

Fans express shock over I_o's sudden death

Fans and artists who worked with Garrett Falls Lockhart took to Twitter to share their experience while they worked with the young DJ I_o. Artists like Goat Lord and Jauz were amongst the ones who shared their condolences for the Castles in the Sky music composer. Take a look at few comments. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

