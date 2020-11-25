DJ I_o Passes Away At The Age Of 30 After Releasing 'Castles In The Sky' Three Days Ago

DJ I_o whose real name is Garrett falls Lockhart has passed away at the age of 30 recently. The news comes after Garrett Falls returned to performing live music after the coronavirus restrictions began to be lifted again. Official statements were released to his various social media accounts, stating that the EDM music producer passed away on Monday, November 23rd and his friends and family will always remember him.

ALSO READ| Odisha Seeks National Guidelines On Time Frame Of Exams: CM Writes To PM

I_o's death news comes as a shock into the music world

I_o's death has caused up a stir in the EDM world. His social media accounts in Twitter and Instagram posted the message stating "On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace Garrett. We love you."

In Garrett Falls short career, he had collaborated with some of the biggest names in EDM genre, including deadmau5 and Grimes. His final single, Castles In The Sky, was released just three days before his death. The techno music composer recently celebrated after he signed to Amanda Music, which is one of the most prestigious music record labels in the industry. I_o had recently launched his own label called 444 imprints as well.

A while ago, he even released many songs on deadmau5's mau5trap as well as on Above & Beyond's venerated Anjunabeats banner. Even though I_o's cause of death is not known and is not shared with the public at the time this post was released, yet his loved ones and fans across the world take to the social media to share their condolences for their beloved DJ.

ALSO READ| Mizoram Govt To Appeal To Churches To Avoid Public Gathering During Christmas And New Year

Fans express shock over I_o's sudden death

Fans and artists who worked with Garrett Falls Lockhart took to Twitter to share their experience while they worked with the young DJ I_o. Artists like Goat Lord and Jauz were amongst the ones who shared their condolences for the Castles in the Sky music composer. Take a look at few comments.

Garrett my dude. I had some awesome times with you man, I hope you’re resting well. Say hello to cookie for me ❤️🙏🏻 — FuntCase | DPMO (@FuntCaseUK) November 25, 2020

Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed... may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity. pic.twitter.com/wwKh0prn1q — Goat lord (@deadmau5) November 24, 2020

Without Garett there is no The Wise And The Wicked. He sat by me for the entirety of the production of that album and gave me the guidance and direction no one else could have. That album is as much his as it is mine. I’m forever in his debt — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

Gone but never forgotten.



Rest in peace, Garrett. ❤️🏴



pic.twitter.com/FBR3Nxb6ef — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) November 25, 2020

REST IN PEACE TO THIS LEGEND💔pic.twitter.com/LbHUiWfh1u — ☥ ᴿᵉᶻᶻᵇᶦᵃⁿ 𖤐 (@cult_of_rezz) November 25, 2020

I had the pleasure of getting to know i_o over the past year. Garrett played several livestreams for us during quarantine & his smile made a lasting impression.



Rest In Peace to a beautiful soul, you will be deeply missed, may your music and spirit live on forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/K9cKiWdVuE — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) November 25, 2020

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor's Post On A Mother's Love And Compassion Is Winning The Internet

ALSO READ| Robert Pattinson Spotted Along With Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Amid Engagement Rumors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.