Arjun Kapoor's Post On A Mother's Love And Compassion Is Winning The Internet

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a quote on his Instagram. The quote talks about all the hardships a mother faces and how each of us must respect them. Arjun’s caption talks about a mother's love, compassion and tranquillity. He quoted Japanese Buddhist philosopher, educator, author, and nuclear disarmament advocate, Daisaku Ikeda in the shared post. Arjun’s post received many likes and comments in no time.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post -

Arjun was primarily raised by his mother and he was also extremely attached to her. Arjun Kapoor's mother, Mona Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012, due to cancer. Arjun often posts messages for his late mother on his social media handles. On Mother’s Day this year, the actor posted a video of himself on his Instagram. In the video, he spoke about how difficult it was to deal with the lockdown, and Mother’s Day together. He said Mother’s Day was a 'dull day' for him. He also said that everybody must spend time with their parents when they get a chance to do so. In his caption, he also wrote about how much he missed his mother. His video received several likes and comments from followers.

Before making his Bollywood debut, Arjun initially worked as an assistant director on his father's productions No Entry and Wanted. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in 2012 in the action-romance film, Ishaqzaade. He appeared in several films such as Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, and Ki & Ka. He was last seen in Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. Arjun will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra.

