Robert Pattinson Spotted Along With Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Amid Engagement Rumors

The Batman star Robert Pattinson was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of London along with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who have been making headlines for their relationship for two years now, is stationed in London since Pattinson is currently filming Matt Reeves’ The Batman in the city. In the recent set of pictures that have been acquired by a fan of the actor on Twitter, one can see that the 34-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress are not alone. Accompanying the two are the former’s parents, Richard and Clare Pattinson. Each and everyone has their mask on and is draped in somber clothing.

Here are the pictures featuring Robert Pattinson's girlfriend and him:

[Photos] Rob a été aperçu dans les rues de Londres avec ses parents (Richard et Clare Pattinson) ainsi que sa copine Suki Waterhouse. [23.11.2020] (Merci à @rpattinsonfr pour les photos !) pic.twitter.com/jHmMeljlnT — Robert Pattinson FR (@RobPattzFR) November 24, 2020

More pictures of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse:

robert pattinson and suki waterhouse appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/KJsVgYd9SZ — best of robert pattinson (@archivpattinson) November 19, 2020

It is said that The Lighthouse star and the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu actress are in fact very fond of each other and have discussed getting engaged. A source told ENews that Richard and Clare are very fond of the 28-year-old English starlet and deem her relationship with Pattinson “better than anyone he has had in the past”.

On the work front, Pattinson’s latest outing, The Lighthouse, has garnered much commercial and critical acclaim. The monochromatic horror-comedy, which also features Willem Dafoe has received a lot of recognition from the film festival circuit. Currently, Pattinson is busy with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The upcoming caped crusader outing is touted to be a presentation that shows the caped crusader like he has never been before.

The film, as of this writing, is nearly 40 percent complete. For a brief period, the team had to put a halt on The Batman’s production as Robert Pattinson had contracted the dreaded COVID-19 virus. The film is set in Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne’s second year as the dark messiah, a year in which he is figuring out his ways and what he should stand for. The last two outings by Robert Pattinson's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, on the other hand, namely Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Assassination Nation, were both commercial successes.

