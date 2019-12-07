Sunburn Goa 2019 Line Up: List Of Artists Performing At Upcoming Festival

Started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has now become Asia’s biggest electronic music festival and is the third-largest dance festival in the world after Tomorrowland and Ultra. This year, it has returned to its homeland- Goa. The festival will start on December 27 and continue till December 29. No matter if it’s someone’s first time or the tenth, it is a memorable experience each time. The festival has gained a lot of popularity and reports have it that people from across 52 countries come to India to experience it themselves, first-hand.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Gives Clearance To Pune Sunburn Music Fest 2018

Also Read | The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

Artists line up for Sunburn 2019

The festival is renowned for its amazing music and artist line-up. Here are the details about the artists line up. The event will be held at Vagator, Goa.

Also Read | Goa Government Gives Nod To Sunburn Festival

Headliners

The Chainsmokers

Martin Garrix

DJ Snake

Flume [DJ set]

Also Read | Music Festivals | Music Fests And Concerts To Attend In 2020

Supporting artists

Maceo Plex

Luciano

Fedde Le Grand

Jonas Blue

Lost Frequencies

Julian Jordan

Aazar

Brooks

Candice Redding

Ellie Prohan

Jetfire

Kryoman [live]

LOOPERS

Progressive Brothers

Ritviz

Sartek

SHAAN

Siana Catherine

Teri Miko

Coyu

Hosh

Jeremy Olander

Oliver Huntemann

Almost Human

Ana Lilia

André Winter

Anish Sood

Idriss D

Khen

Marino Canal

Priyanjana

Sequ3l

Shaun Reeves

Belik Boom

Captain Hook

Designer Hippies

Laughing Buddha

Shanti People

Space Cat

Xerox & Illumination

Also Read | Firefly Music Festival To Return To 4-day Format In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.