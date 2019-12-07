The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sunburn Goa 2019 Line Up: List Of Artists Performing At Upcoming Festival

Others

Sunburn 2019 is back in Goa and here is the artist line up you need to know about. The festival will be held from December 27 to December 29. Read on for more

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunburn 2019

Started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has now become Asia’s biggest electronic music festival and is the third-largest dance festival in the world after Tomorrowland and Ultra. This year, it has returned to its homeland- Goa. The festival will start on December 27 and continue till December 29. No matter if it’s someone’s first time or the tenth, it is a memorable experience each time. The festival has gained a lot of popularity and reports have it that people from across 52 countries come to India to experience it themselves, first-hand.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Gives Clearance To Pune Sunburn Music Fest 2018

Also Read | The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

Artists line up for Sunburn 2019

The festival is renowned for its amazing music and artist line-up. Here are the details about the artists line up. The event will be held at Vagator, Goa.

Also Read | Goa Government Gives Nod To Sunburn Festival

Headliners

  • The Chainsmokers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

  • Martin Garrix

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

  •  DJ Snake

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

  •  Flume [DJ set]

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

Also Read | Music Festivals | Music Fests And Concerts To Attend In 2020

Supporting artists

  • Maceo Plex

  • Luciano

  • Fedde Le Grand

  • Jonas Blue

  • Lost Frequencies

  • Julian Jordan

  • Aazar

  • Brooks

  • Candice Redding

  • Ellie Prohan

  • Jetfire

  • Kryoman [live]

  • LOOPERS

  • Progressive Brothers

  • Ritviz

  • Sartek

  • SHAAN

  • Siana Catherine

  • Teri Miko

  • Coyu

  • Hosh

  • Jeremy Olander

  • Oliver Huntemann

  • Almost Human

  • Ana Lilia

  • André Winter

  • Anish Sood

  • Idriss D

  • Khen

  • Marino Canal

  • Priyanjana

  • Sequ3l

  • Shaun Reeves

  • Belik Boom

  • Captain Hook

  • Designer Hippies

  • Laughing Buddha

  • Shanti People

  • Space Cat

  • Xerox & Illumination

Also Read | Firefly Music Festival To Return To 4-day Format In 2020

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
SMRITI IRANI REACTS TO FARHAN'S VID
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG