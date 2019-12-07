Sunburn Goa 2019 Line Up: List Of Artists Performing At Upcoming Festival

Started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has now become Asia’s biggest electronic music festival and is the third-largest dance festival in the world after Tomorrowland and Ultra. This year, it has returned to its homeland- Goa. The festival will start on December 27 and continue till December 29. No matter if it’s someone’s first time or the tenth, it is a memorable experience each time. The festival has gained a lot of popularity and reports have it that people from across 52 countries come to India to experience it themselves, first-hand.
The festival is renowned for its amazing music and artist line-up. Here are the details about the artists line up. The event will be held at Vagator, Goa.
