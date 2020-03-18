Does Eminem Have Coronavirus? Fans In Turmoil Over Eminem Coronavirus Meme

Fans of the rapper Eminem has been flooding the internet with one question: Does Eminem have Coronavirus? But, not to worry, it is an on-going joke that has been triggered by a song that has been written a decade ago. It has led to Eminem coronavirus joke and Eminem coronavirus memes. With all that said now, read on to know more about this Eminem coronavirus meme here:

Does Eminem have coronavirus?

After getting the fake jump scare of Eminem having being diagnosed with the coronavirus, fans take a sigh of relief knowing that it was just a joke. Eminem does not have coronavirus. In fact, this message was originally intended to be a meme, as it has its roots in an Eminem song titled Lose Yourself, which was written back in 2002. The lyrics of Lose Yourself state, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Die-hard fans of the Venom singer quickly realised that these words are from his song that has gone on to earn Academy Award for Best Original Song in Oscars 2002. Now, a funny response has been generated by the internet and it asks the real maker of this meme to please stand up, and its roots come from another Eminem chartbuster song titled Real Slim Shady.

Exclusive wax for @recordstoreday 4/18 - Hi My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die ft @drdre 7” https://t.co/kUvWXdkQFk for details pic.twitter.com/ZB9VY9ZNdK — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 5, 2020

In the year 2018, Eminem released an album titled Kamikaze, and it has several songs that took over the hearts of the fans effortlessly. One of the songs from the album went on to be featured in the 2018 Marvel film titled Venom. This year in January Eminem released another album titled Music to Be Murdered By. It was produced by Eminem and Dr Dre, among others, and has a total of 20 songs, including hits like Godzilla, Alfred, Never Love Again, and You Gon' Learn.

