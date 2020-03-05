Eminem And Juice Wrld's 'Godzilla' Gets Monster Themed Lyrical Music Video; See

Eminem has been the talk of the town since he managed to win the hearts of the fans with his new album named Music To Be Murdered By. The Detroit rapper recently took to his Twitter to share the official lyric video of his 2020 hit single, Godzilla.

The song features the late rapper Juice Wrld and shows how the two popular stars have collaborated to create a musical wonder. The fans have been loving the song and have been sharing their views about the same. Read more about Eminem’s Godzilla.

Eminem and Juice Wrld's Godzilla lyrical video

Eminem recently shared the lyrical video of his 2020 hit, Godzilla and captioned the post with, “Don’t nobody want it but they’re gonna get it anyway!'”. “#Godzilla lyric vid just hit the site”.

The video is basically an extremely straightforward monster-themed video which shows the lyrics of the song as they roll across the screen. This might be a segway to Eminem's recently announced challenge where fans are supposed to rap along Eminem’s verse for Godzilla.

About #GodzillaChallenge

Uploading a lyrical video for the song will certainly help the fans rap alongside and complete the challenge laid out by Em. The challenge goes by the hashtag #GodzillaChallenge and it certainly attracted an army of rap enthusiasts attempting to beat or at least come close to Shady. The Lose Yourself rapper spit 224 words in just 31 seconds during one of his verses for the song Godzilla.

