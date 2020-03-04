Drake Pays Tribute To Eminem By Sharing Slim Shady Action Figure On Instagram

Drake has been a trending topic since he released two of his new tracks, When To Say When and Chicago Freestyle. The fans of the Canadian rapper have been extremely active in sharing what they feel about the new tracks. Drake has also been an active user of social media. The rapper recently shared a picture of an Eminem action figure in order to pay tribute to the most lyrically perfect rapper, Eminem, through his Instagram story. Read more about Drake’s tribute for the Detroit based rapper Eminem.

Drake shares an Eminem action figure through his Instagram story

Drake shares a picture of the “My name is Slim Shady” action figure that featured Eminem as a total maniac with a chainsaw. Eminem has been one of the top rappers of the industry and a number of artists have paid tribute to his achievements. Similarly, Drake’s new song features a famous Eminem chorus that was taken from his song, Superman. Drake seems to be hooked on the Eminem fever as he raps the famous lines, “I do know one thing though/Women they come, they go/Saturday through Sunday, Monday/Monday through Sunday yo/Maybe I’ll love you one day/Maybe we’ll someday grow/Till then I’ll sit my drunk a** on that runway on this one way”.

About Drake's tribute for Jay Z

Drake’s two new releases have been the talk of the town since their release. Not only because of its out-of-the-box lyrics but also due the fact that Drake has paid tribute to two of the most iconic artists of the Hip Hop industry. Drake has used the same location for When To Say When that was featured in Jay-Z’s Song Cry. The song means a lot to the veterans of the industry as it still is New York rapper’s biggest record from back in the day. A part of the video was also captured in New York, where he is seen standing in front of Jay-Z’s Marcy Houses.

