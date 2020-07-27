Doja Cat Says She Doesn't 'know How She Got COVID-19'; Blames A Food Delivery App

In a recent interview with a radio network, American singer Doja Cat revealed that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus infection. Doja Cat reportedly blamed the food delivery app Postmates for contracting the virus and told the radio network that she had symptoms, which lasted for a few days. The actor added that she was having a ‘four-day symptom freak-out’, but is fine now.

Also Read | France Health Minister Olivier Veran Makes COVID-19 Tests Free Amid Rising Cases

In her interview, Doja Cat revealed that she doesn’t know ‘how she got it’. If the reports are to be believed, Doja Cat downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 infection, which has caused a rampage across the globe. In a live Instagram session, Doja Cat joked about the Coronavirus and asked fans to ‘just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea’. The singer reportedly revealed that she doesn’t care about the virus and hurled abuses at people for being afraid of contracting the infection.

Also Read | COVID-19: Bar Body Urges Govts To Provide Financial Assistance To Lawyers

Stars who contracted COVID-19

Recently, pop diva Madonna revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 antibodies. As it turns out, Madonna contracted the virus while on her Paris Tour, as the singer recently took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status. Actor Idris Elba, too, was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this year. Putting fans' concerns to rest, Idris Elba recently came for a live session on his Twitter to update his fans about his health condition, in which he mentioned that he was ‘worried’ as he had asthma and it could escalate his health problems further. Besides Madonna and Elba, stars like Charlotte Lawrence, Anna Camp, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Also Read | France Health Minister Olivier Veran Makes COVID-19 Tests Free Amid Rising Cases

Coronavirus pandemic

More than 1,61,17,308 (16.11 million) cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 61,81,950 active cases and 92,89,876 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 6,45,482 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 4.25 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Spain and South Korea are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US are resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, as confirmed by the official Twitter handle of New Zealand's health department.

Also Read | COVID-19: 1,472 Cases, 38 Deaths In Thane, Palghar Cop Dies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.